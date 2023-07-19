Captain America: New World Order - Release date, what to expect, cast, latest updates, and more

Captain America: New World Order (now officially Captain America: Brave New World), is one of the most anticipated movies within the Marvel Universe that has sparked significant excitement among fans. This anticipated film continues the captivating story of Sam Wilson, as Captain America, a transformation that fans first witnessed in the critically acclaimed Disney+ series, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

Directed by Julius Onah and written by Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson, New World Order promises to bring together familiar characters and introduce thrilling new ones. The incredible cast, including Hollywood legends like Harrison Ford and Liv Tyler, adds a layer of excitement to the mix.

Fans are already buzzing with excitement to learn more, about Captain America: New World Order. From the cast to the filming details the storyline and even the premiere date fans are eager, for any tidbits of information. Although it may still be a while before the movie hits theaters we've gathered all the updates to keep everyone in the loop.

Exploring Captain America: New World Order - Title change, release date, and cast explored

Marvel recently made some significant changes to their movie lineup and Captain America 4 is one of the films affected by these alterations. The movie was initially titled Captain America: New World Order, but now it is changed to Captain America: Brave New World. Originally scheduled to be released in theaters on May 3, 2024; it is now set to make its theatrical debut on July 26, 2024.

Anthony Mackie takes the lead as Sam Wilson, aka Captain America, in Captain America; New World Order. The actor will reprising his role from The Falcon & The Winter Soldier, wherein his portrayal of Wilson captured the hearts of fans around the globe.

Anthony Mackie takes the lead as Sam Wilson, Captain America in the anticipated film, Captain America: New World Order. (Image Via Sportskeeda)

Adding to this thrilling adventure are two faces from the aforementioned series -- Danny Ramirez will step into the shoes of Joaquin Torres while Carl Lumbly will return as Isaiah Bradley. Their outstanding performances in The Falcon & The Winter Soldier have firmly established their presence in this continuation.

The excitement doesn't end there. Captain America: New World Order will introduce an ensemble of newcomers to the franchise. The legendary Harrison Ford will reportedly make his entrance as Thaddeus, Thunderbolt Ross will bring his talent to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Tim Blake Nelson will showcase his skills on screen as Samuel Sterns, also known as the Leader.

Liv Tyler would grace the cast as Betty Ross adding more intrigue to this already star-studded lineup. Completing this roster of actors are Shira Haas as Ruth Bat Seraph, also known as Sabra; and Xosha Roquemore in a mystery role further heightening anticipation for their performances.

Captain America: New World Order plot details explored

The incredible screenplay for New World Order was expertly created by Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson, who are highly regarded as the writers of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

However, Marvel Updates leaked the plot details of the movie Captain America: New World Order, on Twitter on March 4, 2023. The film's storyline connects to the Eternals' narrative, which revolves around Tiamut, a celestial being represented by a giant hand emerging from the depths of the Earth.

Tiamut has transformed the area around into a thriving island and also introduced a new metal called Adamantium. This extraordinary substance has sparked competition among nations, including the formidable United States, as it vies for the metal's possession.

Thaddeus Ross, brilliantly portrayed by Harrison Ford, is determined to seize both Tiamut and the precious Adamantium. In response, Captain America (played by Sam Wilson), must assemble a team of heroes to foil Ross' plans. Along the way, the superhero will face adversaries who also covet the powers of this newfound metal. One such formidable villain is Tim Blake Nelson's character known as the Leader.

According to Marvel Updates, President Ross recruits the assistance of the Leader to develop a soldier serum for government purposes. However, Captain America, with the help of Leila Taylor and Joaquin Torres, embarks on a mission to expose these activities.