The future of Bucky Barnes in Marvel, explained

Bucky Barnes, also known as the Winter Soldier, has had a complicated journey in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) so far.

Introduced as Captain America's best friend and ally in the first Captain America movie, Bucky was thought to have died in action during World War II. However, he was held by the villainous organization HYDRA who turned him into a Winter Soldier.

Throughout the Captain America and Avengers movies, Bucky struggled with his past and tried to make amends for his actions. He formed a close bond with Steve Rogers, aka Captain America, who believed in his friend's inherent goodness and refused to give up on him.

Bucky Barnes has been a mystery to Marvel fans ever since the events of Captain America: Civil War. Now, after the events of Avengers: Endgame, fans are curious as to what the future holds for Bucky Barnes. We will delve into such a topic and explore all the possibilities for him.

Mysteries unraveled: What is Bucky Barnes's future in MCU?

MCU is entering a new phase with Phase Four, which includes several new movies and series that will introduce new characters and storylines while continuing the ongoing narrative.

Regarding Sebastian Stan, who portrays Winter Solider at the MCU, his future at the MCU remains uncertain. However, he is likely to continue to be a significant character in the franchise, given his popularity among fans and his importance to the overall story.

In the comics, there have been multiple characters who have taken on the mantle of Captain America at different times, including Bucky himself. It is possible that Bucky Barnes could continue to work with Sam Wilson as part of the new Captain America team.

Bucky Barnes, a fan-favorite character from the Marvel Cinematic Univers. (Image via Marvel)

Bucky Barnes, a fan-favorite character from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is expected to play a bigger role in the future of the franchise. Reports have indicated that he could be featured in a major way in the upcoming Captain America 4 film, potentially even having his own series. Meanwhile, he is also set to appear in the upcoming film Thunderbolts.

While there has been no official announcement about Bucky's future at the MCU, it is likely that Bucky could become the new White Wolf. It is a Wakandan title given to a foreigner who has earned the trust of the Wakandan people, a mantle he briefly held in the comics.

Captain America's Successor: Will Bucky become Captain America in MCU?

Actor Sebastian Stan has won praise for his portrayal of Bucky Barnes, bringing depth and complexity to a character that has resonated with audiences.

Bucky did briefly take on the mantle of Captain America in the comics. (Image Via Sportskeeda)

It is unlikely that Bucky will become Captain America in the MCU in the future. While Bucky did briefly take on the mantle of Captain America in the comics, the MCU has established a different path for Steve Rogers' successor.

At the end of Avengers: Endgame, Steve Rogers passes on his shield and the Captain America mantle to Sam Wilson (Falcon), setting up Sam as the next Captain America in the MCU. The decision was deliberate, with the filmmakers wanting to honor the comics while also introducing a new, diverse hero to lead the franchise forward.

Poll : 0 votes