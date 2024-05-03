Rumor: Galactus could return in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4

According to the latest rumors, Galactus could return in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4. This world-eating cosmic entity hasn't been seen in the Metaverse since Chapter 2 Season 3's live event. After the community defeated him, he wasn't seen in-game again or referenced until now. When interacting with Anwar, leakers/data miners Egyptian_Leaker and Rezztro came across a few interesting dialogues, they read:

"Eons ago and very far away, a hungry beast consumed star after star to warm its belly. Each light fizzled all too soon, and the beast grew restless for a light that could warm it forever. They say the beast still roams the dark, hunting for some eternal warmth it cannot snuff out."

Based on the dialogue discovered during Fortnite downtime today (May 3, 2024), they seem to point at none other than Galactus. However, they could also point toward The Nothing, who was part of the storyline in Chapter 3. While it's unclear who the dialogue could pertain to, Galactus is the more likely candidate for a very simple reason: Doctor Doom.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 could feature a Galactus versus Doctor Doom showdown

Recent Fortnite leaks suggest Doctor Victor Von Doom as Chapter 5 Season 4's main antagonist. Thanks to the leaked Fortnite roadmap for 2024 (now confirmed to be accurate), indicating a possible Marvel-themed season. With Galactus being a part of the franchise, bringing him back as the overarching villain seems apt.

While the hows and whys are shrouded in mystery, bringing back Galactus wouldn't be impossible. Since there are numerous realities, a variant of this cosmic being could exist. Furthermore, in the Marvel Comics issue DOOM (2024) #1, the creator hints at an epic showdown between these two villains. Epic Games could do something similar in-game.

Even if Galactus isn't the character Epic Games is considering, The Nothing would also fit the bill perfectly. The developer could expand upon the entity's lore and how they're connected to everything. As for the dialogues mentioning stars, that's likely a hint toward the Zero Point. Given it's the crux of everything in the Metaverse, it could be brought to the forefront soon enough.

All being said and done, with Chapter 5 Season 2 ending in 20 days, there's still a lot of time for events to unfold. Only toward the middle of Chapter 5 Season 3 will Fortnite leaks pertaining to Chapter 5 Season 4 begin to surface. Even those would just be breadcrumbs of information for leakers/data miners, theorists, and the community to build upon. Nevertheless, the possibilities are worth hyping over.

