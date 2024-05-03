Fortnite downtime today (May 3, 2024): Everything we know

The Fortnite downtime today (May 3, 2024) and its subsequent update (v29.40) will begin shortly. This will be the fifth downtime for Chapter 5 Season 2 and the fourth and final major update for this phase of the story. Based on the information provided by Epic Games, LEGO Fortnite will be getting a major update. This will be the long-awaited Star Wars collaboration that will continue until the end of Chapter 5 Season 2.

While LEGO Fortnite will be the main recipient of the update, Battle Royale, Rocket Racing, and Fortnite Festival will be getting fresh content as well. That said, based on official information provided by Epic Games, the Fortnite downtime today (May 3, 2024) will start at 4 am Eastern Time. As usual, the servers will go offline 30 minutes prior to the downtime starting.

If you would like to stay in-game and grind for experience points before the Fortnite downtime today (May 3, 2024) begins, consider playing in Creative. If you are logged out mid-game, you will not lose out on progression and XP earned will be granted when the servers are back online. If Creative is not your jam, you could try exploring new LEGO Fortnite seeds to find the perfect world for your next playthrough after the update.

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

How long could the Fortnite downtime today (May 3, 2024) last?

Expand Tweet

Given that this will be the fourth and final major Fortnite update for Chapter 5 Season 2, the downtime could last a while longer than usual. Based on past timelines, with the servers being taken offline at 4 am Eastern Time, they could stay that way until at least 7 am Eastern Time.

As such, the Fortnite downtime today (May 3, 2024) could last about three hours, but it could be extended as well. This is taking into account the plethora of new content that will be added to the game once the servers are online. Epic Games will provide an official update via their blog when the servers are back on.

Note: You can pre-load the update when it's released on your respective platform.

Content changes for Fortnite update v29.40

With the spotlight being on LEGO Fortnite, the update will add new things in collaboration with the franchise. All four major game modes will receive content related to LEGO.

New Fortnite Festival Jam Tracks will be added to Fortnite Festival, cosmetics will be added to Rocket Racing, weapons/items and NPCs will feature in Battle Royale, and of course, LEGO Fortnite will be overhauled in a massive way.

Expand Tweet

There will be Lightsabers in LEGO Fortnite and very probably Battle Royale as well. A LEGO Fortnite Star Wars pass will also be made available for those who would like to claim some bonus goodies at an extra cost.

All in all, the Fortnite downtime today (May 3, 2024) will be one of the most hyped in a long time. While this marks the beginning of the end of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2, it ushers in a month-long celebration of all things Star Wars related.

Read more about the upcoming LEGO Fortnite x Star Wars collaboration.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback