Fortnite v29.40 update early patch notes: LEGO Star Wars collaboration, Darth Vader returns, LEGO Lightsabers, and more

Epic Games has released the Fortnite v29.40 update early patch notes for the fourth major Chapter 5 Season 2 update set to release tomorrow (May 3, 2023). They should provide players with an idea of what they can expect from the Star Wars patch.

Epic Games has given clues about what this update will bring through teasers, hinting at iconic elements and characters from the Star Wars universe coming to FN.

Additionally, through an official blog, it has also been confirmed that a lot of in-game outfits will be receiving LEGO Minifigure variations in the update. With that in mind, here is what is expected to be added to the title soon based on the Fortnite v29.40 update early patch notes.

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Fortnite v29.40 update early patch notes for Chapter 5 Season 2

Expand Tweet

LEGO Fortnite Star Wars collaboration

The biggest change mentioned in the Fortnite v29.40 update early patch notes involves the LEGO Fortnite Star Wars collaboration, which will bring the Intergalactic Empire and Rebel Alliance to the LEGO game mode. With a bunch of teasers and a trailer hinting at an invasion by the former group, the crossover is set to revolve around these two organizations fighting each other.

The collaboration is set to include the LEGO Fortnite Star Wars Pass featuring a Chewbacca outfit alongside LEGO Star Wars Kits that players can acquire by rebelling against the Empire and progressing through the Pass.

LEGO Lightsabers

Expand Tweet

A Fortnite x Star Wars collaboration would not be complete without the Lightsabers. According to previous teasers and hints, as well as the Fortnite v29.40 update early patch notes, these iconic weapons are making their way to the LEGO game mode. Players will get to use them in their fight against the Storm Troopers and the Empire.

Gamers will be able to acquire the Lightsabers by helping the Rebels upgrade their Village on their LEGO Fortnite worlds. These weapons are also confirmed to be featured in different colors, allowing for extensive customization.

Darth Vader's return alongside other LEGO characters

As confirmed by the Fortnite v29.40 update early patch notes, Epic Games will introduce the LEGO Styles for a long list of skins, including The Ageless, The Ice King, and one other than Darth Vader himself.

The Master of the Dark Side of the Force has been a highly requested character to join the LEGO side of FN. And with the v29.40 update, you will be able to embody Darth Vader on your adventures through the blocky landscapes.

The update will also bring bug fixes and improvement fixes that you can see for yourself through the official early patch notes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback