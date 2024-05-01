LEGO Fortnite Star Wars trailer breakdown 

With the LEGO Fortnite Star Wars collaboration only a few days away, Epic Games is going all out with the promotion of this crossover. The official X account for the LEGO game mode has shared a brand-new, full-fledged trailer that showcases elements of the upcoming collaboration.

The trailer is filled to the brim with hints and clues about the Star Wars Day celebrations and features FN's iconic characters crossing paths with both the Empire and the Rebel Alliance. This article will break down everything seen in the LEGO Fortnite Star Wars trailer so you can prepare yourself for this massive crossover.

Everything that the LEGO Fortnite Star Wars trailer tells us

Expand Tweet

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

The trailer starts with a lively LEGO village filled with characters from the game's vast library, and we see Winter Wonder Skye decorating and admiring her LEGO house before a rift in the sky opens up and sends a flaming Star Destroyer crashing towards it.

As another Star Destroyer crashes in the distance, Skye leaves to investigate the remains of the Star Destroyer, only to find a full militia of Storm Troopers setting up their bases, some of which should be featured in the LEGO Fortnite Star Wars Pass. After being discovered, She tries to escape from the Stormtroopers, with the scene resembling the Star Wars teaser that was released previously.

As the Storm Troopers gain on Skye, she is able to evade them after hiding behind a tree, where she meets members of the Rebel Alliance. Once the Storm Troopers pass them by and before the trailer ends, she receives a Lightsaber, further adding to Lightsabers' already confirmed appearance in the upcoming collaboration.

With the release of this new trailer, the hype around the upcoming collaboration has certainly reached a fever pitch. With Epic Games setting the crossover up with an invasion by the Empire, players will undoubtedly get to jump into the game and help the Rebel Alliance itself once the collaboration launches on May 3, 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback