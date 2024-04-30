LEGO Fortnite Star Wars teaser breakdown

LEGO Fortnite is set to receive a massive Star Wars collaboration update in honor of Star Wars Day. With the community buzzing in anticipation in the lead-up to this ambitious crossover, players are constantly on the lookout for any updates or teasers regarding what can be expected in the upcoming update. Now, Epic Games has released a brand new teaser for the upcoming collaboration and how it could possibly tie into the storyline.

This article will break down everything that the new LEGO Fortnite Star Wars teaser tells us and what players can expect to see from the upcoming Star Wars Day celebration.

LEGO Fortnite Star Wars teaser hints at an upcoming invasion of the LEGO game mode

The teaser, while being extremely short in duration, gives us certain clues about how the upcoming collaboration event will play out. The trailer opens up on a close-up of what seems to be the LEGO avatar for Winter Wonder Skye, a variant of the beloved character from Chapter 2 Season 2.

However, as the camera zooms out, we get to see how she is being chased by a squad of Stormtroopers. They can be seen wielding a variety of weapons, including the LEGO version of a Blaster Rifle as well as a Recurve Crossbow, raining fire in pursuit of Skye.

The teaser ends with Skye spotting a way out of the situation and turning left. Since it is fair to assume that this teaser is a part of the larger trailer that will be released shortly before the event's launch, there should be more to this situation than showcased at the moment.

The previously released Chewbacca and Wookie Bowcaster teaser shows the beloved Wookie surrounded by Blaster Rifle fire on a battlefield. That situation, in addition to the clues in the new LEGO teaser, seems to be hinting at an all-out invasion of the LEGO game mode by The Empire. Perhaps, it will be up to the players to fight back against this invasion when the LEGO Fortnite x Star Wars collaboration launches on May 3, 2024.

