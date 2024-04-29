As the next big chapter in the Fortnite x Star Wars collaboration approaches, players expect Epic Games to provide some form of hints or clues regarding additions in the upcoming crossover event. For now, it is well known that the collaboration will heavily involve the LEGO game mode.

This was confirmed when the X account for the LEGO game mode shared a teaser showcasing the LEGO avatar for a Chewbacca outfit. Now, Epic Games has given players their first look at what Chewbacca will look like on the Battle Royale island. Furthermore, the new teaser also showcases the previously leaked Wookie Bowcaster weapon in all its glory.

What does the Fortnite x Star Wars Chewbacca teaser tell us about the upcoming skin and weapon?

The teaser was shared on Fortnite's official X account and featured none other than Chewbacca, Han Solo's beloved Wookie companion whose inclusion in the game's extensive roster has been long overdue. While the LEGO version of the character was already showcased in a previous teaser. this new look displays the almost one-to-one recreation of Chewbacca from the movies.

In the teaser, Chewbacca can be seen wielding the previously leaked Wookie Bowcaster weapon, as Epic Games finally confirmed its arrival in Fortnite. The incorporation of this weapon lends credibility to leaks surrounding its functions.

As per the leaks, the Wookie Bowcaster weapon will work quite similarly to previous Star Wars weapons featured on the Battle Royale island, such as the First Order Blaster Rifle, E-11 Blaster Rifle, and DC-15 Blaster Rifle. Note that these weapons will also likely feature in the loot pool for the upcoming collaboration event.

With Chewbacca reportedly becoming an NPC on the Island, players might be able to acquire the new Wookie Bowcaster weapon through him. However, all will be revealed when the Fortnite x Star Wars collaboration launches on May 3, 2024, just in time for Star Wars Day.

