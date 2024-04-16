Chewbacca skin all but confirmed for upcoming Fortnite x Star Wars collaboration

A brand new trailer for the upcoming Fortnite x Star Wars collaboration was released on April 15, 2024. Although the trailer in question did not reveal anything significant, it created a lot of hype within the community. Given Disney's plans to invest $1.5 billion in Epic Games, expectations for the next Star Wars Day (May 4, 2024) event are rather high. It would seem that LEGO Group has started teasing content that players can expect to see in-game.

Chewbacca skin will likely be part of the upcoming Fortnite x Star Wars collaboration. The LEGO account on the social media platform "X," even posted the following while sharing the trailer:

*excited Wookiee noises*

In addition to this little hint, during interactions with numerous fans, they mentioned a few more references to Chewbacca, such as:

"Chewie, we're home!"

Given the partnership between Disney and Epic Games, it is not impossible to imagine Chewbacca becoming part of the Metaverse. If anything, the Chewbacca skin has been long overdue, and fans are eager to finally see it in-game. If leakers/data-miners have information that is on point, the Chewbacca skin is not the only thing that will be added to the upcoming Fortnite x Star Wars collaboration.

Fortnite x Star Wars could feature Wookie Bowcaster weapon

Over the years, Epic Games has added numerous weapons to the loot pool to keep content fresh for Star Wars Day. Based on Fortnite leaks, this year will be no different. If Chewbacca potentially becoming a skin and/or in-game NPC in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 was not enough to create hype, it would seem that his Wookie Bowcaster could be added as well.

Leaks regarding the same began to surface a while ago. Fortnite veteran leakers/data-miners such as ShiinaBR and iFireMonkey obtained insight into this new weapon. It would seem that the projectiles fired from this weapon will be similar to the E-11 Blaster Rifle, First Order Blaster Rifle, and DC-15 Blaster Rifle (these will likely be added back to the loot pool as well for the Fortnite x Star Wars collaboration).

The Wookiee Bowcaster could also feature a secondary/alternative fire mode. Players may be able to charge up their shots to deal explosive damage. This could have an AOE effect, but it's unclear at the moment.

That being said, while the weapon does exist in the game files, Epic Games has not revealed anything yet. However, with the LEGO Group teasing Chewbacca as a potential skin in-game, having his signature added makes a lot of sense. More information about the Fortnite x Star Wars collaboration could surface online in the coming days.

