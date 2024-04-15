Fortnite x Star Wars trailer reveals nothing, community hyped

A brand new Fortnite x Star Wars trailer was officially revealed a few moments ago. With Star Wars Day (May 4, 2024) fast approaching, it makes sense to start teasing things ahead of time. While this is all well and dandy, the trailer in question practically shows nothing. Apart from the classic Star Wars music that fans have heard over the years and a few trademarks/copyrights, there is nothing else.

Yet, fans are already hyped about the Fortnite x Star Wars collaboration and it has started to trend on the social media platform "X". Here are a few reactions from fans being hyped about the upcoming collaboration and their wishlist of things they want to see in-game:

Returning to the collaboration, with Disney recently announcing its plans to invest $1.5 billion in Epic Games, it's easy to understand why fans are hyped about a trailer that shows barely anything. That being said, here's what can be deduced from the thirty-second-long Fortnite x Star Wars trailer.

Fortnite x Star Wars trailer breakdown: Release date, expected content, and more

Fortnite x Star Wars (Image via Fortnite Festival/X)

The only thing that can be said with the utmost certainty is that there is a release date in sight. Star Wars Day falls on May 4, 2024, and the collaboration will go live a day before on May 3, 2024. This will give players time to clear their schedules and focus on the new content that Epic Games has planned. This will also give the collaboration time to spread via word of mouth.

The other thing to note is that the trailer mentions different modes. This includes Battle Royale, LEGO Fortnite, Fortnite Festival, and very likely Fortnite Rocket Racing as well. As such, this upcoming Fortnite x Star Wars collaboration will be on a massive scale. It will be a part of all major modes (Save The Word excludes).

Fortnite leakers/data-miners such as HYPEX and iFireMonkey believe that Jam Tracks featuring Star Wars music and composition will be added to the Fortnite Festival. A new skin/outfit called Rebel Leia Organa is also supposedly going to be added alongside a Wookie Bowcaster sort of weapon.

While there is likely a lot more that fans can expect, nothing has been showcased in an official capacity just yet. A proper trailer will likely debut a few days before the new Fortnite x Star Wars collaboration goes live. Until then, fans will have to settle for the current trailer and come up with theories as to what they can expect to see in-game soon.

Here are a few relevant links to content that could be added during the upcoming collaboration:

Star Wars Wookie Bowcaster || Mandalorian Vehicle (Rocket Racing/Rocket League) || Rebel Leia Organa skin/outfit

