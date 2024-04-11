Fortnite leaks hint at upcoming Star Wars Skin

According to the latest Fortnite leaks, Epic Games has something planned for Star Wars Day (May 4, 2024). It seems a new skin/outfit is currently in development and might be released next month. Based on the information provided by veteran leakers/data miners HYPEX and iFireMonkey, the skin/outfit in question is none other than Leia Organa, a major character who has been part of the Star Wars franchise since its very inception.

Coming back to the details, the Fortnite leaks mention that she will likely get a new in-game variant called Rebel Leia Organa. This will look different from the current version of the character that is currently present in-game. While some speculate this could be a Selectable Style, that will probably not be the situation.

Here's everything we know about the new upcoming Star Wars skin based on recent Fortnite leaks.

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Fortnite leaks hint at Rebel Leia Organa in development for Star Wars Day (May 4, 2024)

Expand Tweet

Based on the information provided by HYPEX, the new skin is not currently in the game's files. The only reason its existence is known is the specific text added to the files, hinting at the new Rebel Leia Organa Skin. While the leaker/data miner has provided an image to showcase what it could look like, it is merely a placeholder. The final design could look radically different.

That being said, the Rebel Leia Organa skin will likely feature a LEGO Style as well. This is considering the Leia Organa skin has one. Furthermore, with Disney and Epic Games collaborating for years at this point, this is more than a mere possibility.

When could the Rebel Leia Organa be added to the Item Shop?

Expand Tweet

With Star Wars Day being far away, there is still a lot of time before the skin gets added to the Item Shop. Usually, Epic Games starts adding Star Wars Series cosmetics to the Item Shop a few days before Star Wars Day.

Considering this trend, the Rebel Leia Organa skin could be added toward the end of April or the first week of May 2024. More Fortnite leaks pertaining to the same should start appearing online soon.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!