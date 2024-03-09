Fortnite leaks hint at upcoming Star Wars collaboration 

According to recent Fortnite leaks, a new Star Wars collaboration is currently in development. This information comes from veteran leakers/data miners ShiinaBR, HYPEX, and iFireMonkey. Given their history of predicting these sorts of things, this is all but confirmed. It should also be noted that Epic Games has a Star Wars collaboration every year.

With Disney investing $1.5 billion in Epic Games, this makes all the more sense. While details regarding the upcoming collaboration are rather limited, leaks reveal a new Star Wars weapon that is in development. It's a fan-favorite from the franchise and has a special place in the hearts of fans worldwide.

That said, here is everything we know about the new weapon and its stats based on the latest Fortnite leaks.

Fortnite leaks hint at Wookiee Bowcaster (Mythic) for next Star Wars collaboration

According to the aforementioned leakers/data miners, the Wookie Bowcaster will be the newest weapon to be added to the Fortnite Metaverse. Based on Star Wars' lore, a (Wookiee) Bowcaster is a traditional, handcrafted projectile weapon commonly used by Wookiees. It is also commonly referred to as a laser crossbow.

The projectiles fired from this weapon will be similar to the E-11 Blaster Rifle, First Order Blaster Rifle, and DC-15 Blaster Rifle, which are part of the Metaverse as well. As the Wookiee Bowcaster will be a mythic variant, the damage output is rather substantial.

Here are the stats as mentioned in the game files:

Damage - 40

Headshot Damage - 70

Magazine Size - 1,000,000

Fire Rate - 2

Based on the Fortnite leaks, it would seem that the Wookiee Bowcaster also has a secondary fire mode. Players will be able to charge up their shots to deal explosive damage. It could deal AOE (area of effect) damage, but nothing has been mentioned for the time being.

When will the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Star Wars collaboration begin?

Much like every year since Chapter 3, the Star Wars collaboration will start prior to Star Wars Day (May 4, 2024). It could last a week or two and will feature challenges/quests and perhaps a few freebies. Star Wars cosmetics will be added to the Item Shop again, and Lightsabers could return to the loot pool.

NPCs such as Stormtroopers could be featured on the island, but it all depends on the storyline and what Epic Games has planned. For the time being, there's nothing much else to go on. More information could come to light in the next few weeks via more detailed Fortnite leaks.

