All NPC locations and what they offer in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

With Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 now live, a new batch of NPCs and Greek gods have appeared on the island. They offer an array of services, weapons, and items to players. However, these will not come for free. There are 15 NPCs and four Greek gods present on the island, and a few more could arrive as the season progresses.

Players can purchase things from NPCs using Gold Bars. While it can become expensive if done too often, they have the potential to change the tide of combat and help players secure a Victory Royale. That said, here is where to find all NPCs in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2.

Note: The locations and offerings of NPCs/Bosses in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 are subject to change after each major update.

Where to find all NPCs in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 and what they sell

All NPCs in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 (Image via Fortnite.GG)

Here are the assigned locations of various NPCs in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2, along with the wares and services they have to offer:

Brutus - Can be found at Pleasant Piazza (Named Location): Bandage (125) and Frenzy Auto Shotgun (300).

Bravo Leader - Can be found at Snooty Steppes (Named Location): Duel, Hire (250), and Warforged Assault Rifle (300).

Marigold - Can be found southeast of Snooty Steppes (Named Location) at Seaside Villa (Landmark): Ask about (The Hunt For Midas), Wing Of Icarus (300), and Ranger Pistol (300).

Aphrodite - Can be found south of Fencing Fields (Named Location) at Orchard Station (Landmark): Hire (250), Harbinger SMG (300), Ask About (Mortal) and (Zeus' Past).

TNTina - Can be found southeast of Pleasant Piazza (Named Location) at Ship It! Station (Landmark): Cluster Clinger (200) and Hammer Pump Shotgun (300).

Medusa - Can be found at Fencing Fields (Named Location): Prop Disguise (50), Shockwave Grenade (200), Ask About (The Curse) and (The Myth).

Meowscles - Can be found east of Fencing Fields (Named Location) at Lil' Villa (Landmark): Hire (250), Gatekeeper Shotgun (300), Ask About (Midas) and (Ghost and Shadow).

Poseidon - Can be found at Reckless Railways (Named Location): Hire (250), Chug Splash (120), Warforged Assault Rifle (300), Ask About (Dolphin Surfing).

Myna - Can be found at Rebel's Roost (Named Location): Duel, Reaper Sniper Rifle (300), and Hire (250).

Jules - Can be found south of Lavish Lair (Named Location) at Piney Pumps (Landmark): Shockwave Grenade (200) and Gatekeeper Shotgun (300)

Artemis - Can be found at Lavish Lair (Named Location): Huntress DMR (300), Ask About (The Hunt) and (Zeus).

Laguna - Can be found northwest of Grand Glacier (Named Location) at Rescue Station (Landmark): Hire (250) and Thunder Burst SMG (300).

Skye - Can be found north of Classy Courts (Named Location) at Catcher's Cove (Landmark): Wings Of Icarus (300) and Harbinger SMG (300).

Spartan Assassin - Can be found east of Classy Courts (Named Location) at Slumberyard (Landmark): Duel, Hire (250), and Huntress DMR (300).

Hope - Can be found at Grand Glacier (Named Location): Rift (300), Reaper Sniper Rifle (300), Ask About (Valeria), (The Society), and (The Underground).

Where to find all Bosses in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

All Bosses in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 (Image via Fortnite.GG)

In addition to NPCs, there are four Bosses spread across the island. They can be found at these Named Locations in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2:

Zeus - Can be found at Mount Olympus: Defeat to obtain Aspect Of Speed, Thunderbolt Of Zeus, and Zeus' Huntress DMR.

Ares - Can be found at Brawler's Battleground: Defeat to obtain Aspect Of Combat and Ares' Warforged Assault Rifle.

Cerberus - Can be found at Grim Gate: Defeat to obtain Aspect Of Agility and Cerberus' Gatekeeper Shotgun.

Hades - Can be found at The Underworld: Defeat to obtain Aspect Of Siphon and Hades' Harbinger SMG.

