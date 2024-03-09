All Mythic Weapons in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 has added a layer of mythology to the game like never seen before, especially with the introduction of Greek Gods around the Chapter 5 Island. The most interesting part about having these Greek Gods in the game is the NPC (Non-Playable Character) bosses who, when eliminated, drop exclusive Mythic weapons specific to their character.

This article will break down all the Mythic weapons players can acquire throughout the Chapter 5 Season 2 map, allowing them to equip themselves with some of the most powerful equipment in the game.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 brings new mythological Mythics

There are different types of Mythic weapons that players can acquire in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2. While some of these can be discovered easily in chests, others require much more effort, encouraging you to explore the new map changes in Chapter 5 Season 2, and visit different POIs (Points of Interest).

It is also important to remember that Epic Games have changed how boss encounters and Medallions work in Chapter 5 Season 2, overhauling the Society Medallions from Chapter 5 Season 1. Given below is a full list of all the Mythic weapons added in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 and how players can acquire them:

Ares' Warforged Assault Rifle: Acquired by challenging and defeating Ares at the Brawler's Battleground POI. Defeating Ares also provides players with the Aspect of Combat.

Acquired by challenging and defeating Ares at the Brawler's Battleground POI. Defeating Ares also provides players with the Aspect of Combat. Zeus' Huntress DMR: Acquired by challenging and defeating Zeus at the Mount Olympus POI. Defeating Zeus also grants players the Aspect of Speed.

Acquired by challenging and defeating Zeus at the Mount Olympus POI. Defeating Zeus also grants players the Aspect of Speed. Cerberus' Gatekeeper Shotgun: Acquired by challenging and defeating Cerberus at the Grim Gate POI. Defeating Ceberus also grants players the Aspect of Agility.

Acquired by challenging and defeating Cerberus at the Grim Gate POI. Defeating Ceberus also grants players the Aspect of Agility. Hades' Harbinger SMG: Acquired by challenging and defeating Hades at The Underworld POI. Defeating Hades will also grant players the Aspect of Siphon.

Acquired by challenging and defeating Hades at The Underworld POI. Defeating Hades will also grant players the Aspect of Siphon. Thunderbolt of Zeus: Found in chests and God Chests. Defeating Zeus also grants players the Thunderbolt of Zeus.

How have boss encounters and Mythic weapons changed in Chapter 5 Season 2?

With the launch of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2, boss fights have significantly changed from previous seasons. Previous bosses, like the Chapter 5 Season 1 Society members, used to roam around their respective POIs, allowing players to engage them and their henchmen freely.

However, in order to interact with the Greek Gods in Chapter 5 Season 2, players have to make their way to their respective POIs and challenge the boss by destroying their statue. This will trigger a multi-phase boss fight, involving fighting not just the bosses but also their henchmen.

For example, for the Ares boss fight, players will first have to eliminate a certain level of henchmen before the Greek God of War makes an appearance. This new system adds an extra layer of challenge to the process of acquiring Mythic weapons and Medallions.

