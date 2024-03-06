Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 leaks suggest Ares could be an NPC boss

New Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 leaks seem to be flooding social media, and with a new season comes new characters. The upcoming season's Greek Mythology theme is all but confirmed, thanks to the recent teasers shared by Epic Games themselves.

One of these Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 leaks, brought to light by an X user by the name of @PV2Private, highlights the potential introduction of Ares, the Greek God of War, as an NPC (Non-Playable Character) on the island, alongside other Greek gods and characters.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 leaks hint at the new season featuring Ares and other Greek Gods as NPC bosses

Expand Tweet

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

The leak by @PV2Private explains how Ares will potentially be an NPC Boss on the Island, potentially occupying a POI (Point of Interest) alongside henchmen NPCs. This is reminiscent of previous bosses, especially with the Society members on the Chapter 5 Season 1 map.

All bosses on the Fortnite island tend to come with a Mythic weapon unique to them. However, it seems like the potential Ares NPC does not have a Mythic weapon attached to him so far.

The leak speculates that the Ares NPC will likely carry a sword, shield, or a spear Mythic weapon, aligning with Ares' status as the God of War in Greek Mythology. Another possible candidate for the Mythic is a previously leaked Burst weapon that will potentially be added to the next season.

The Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 leaks also suggest that the potential Ares NPC boss will be a bit different than other Fortnite bosses, using slam attacks and punches to attack players approaching him.

Additionally, the henchmen will also seemingly be different, attacking players in waves, making it more challenging to acquire Ares' Mythic weapon.

Expand Tweet

With the previously rumored Hades NPC boss, it seems like Epic Games will be implementing different Greek Gods in different POIs across the map for players to fight.

While these are still rumors, and nothing is confirmed till Epic Games themselves say so, it still certainly adds to the excitement and anticipation for the upcoming season.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!