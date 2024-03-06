Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 leak suggests Hades could be an NPC boss

According to the latest Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 leak provided by leaker/data-miner PV2Private, Hades will be added to the game as an NPC. However, unlike other NPCs that can be interacted with and/or hired, Hades will be a boss NPC and will attack players on sight.

Since everything will be Greek mythology-themed for the duration of the next season, he will likely remain an NPC boss until the end.

Based on the information, Hades will have a few tricks up his sleeves. Being the god of the dead and the king of the underworld does have perks, it seems. That said, here is more information about Hades, his abilities, and where you can find him in Chapter 5 Season 2.

Chapter 5 Season 2 leak hints at Hades being a powerful boss NPC

Since Hades is very powerful in Greek mythology, giving him abilities in-game makes a lot of sense. He will be able to hit players with green flames while using his snake/serpent chain. This mythic weapon has already been showcased to an extent by Epic Games after they teased Hades a few hours ago.

According to the recent Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 leak, he will also seemingly be able to teleport. This would make him harder to hit in combat and allow him to flank opponents to get the upper hand. This ability will likely have a cooldown, so players should be able to time their attacks accordingly.

PV2Private also states that you will need to use a key that acts as a statue to fight the waves and the boss (Hades). At the moment, it's not clear what this means. Coming back to his mythic weapon, it's likely that he will drop it after being defeated. Players should be able to use it in battle after obtaining it.

Lastly, he will be located in a temple on the top floor. This could be a new Named Location or Landmark that Epic Games will introduce next season. Although there are a few Chapter 5 Season 2 leaks that discuss potential new POIs (points of interest), nothing has been confirmed at the moment.

Will Hades be a Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass Skin?

Yes, considering that he was officially revealed by Epic Games, he will be featured in the Battle Pass. Sadly, Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 leaks have not been able to reveal which page/tier he will be located on.

As such, there is no way to know yet how many Battle Stars players will need to unlock him. Nevertheless, players will not have to ponder too long as the next season starts on March 8, 2024. More detailed information will likely be leaked during the downtime for update v29.00.

