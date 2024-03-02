Rumor: Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 could have three new Named Locations

Epic Games has showcased a few potential map changes for the next season via teasers, but nothing has been confirmed thus far for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2. Although something in this title is bound to change, given the massive buildup that's taking place in-game, no one is sure what that could be. Nevertheless, there are rumors concerning Chapter 5 Season 2 running about.

Although none of these could come true, they give the community something to talk and ponder about content that may arrive in this title. If nothing else, leaks and rumors create hype among users and help them get into the groove of what's to come. That being said, there are three rumored Named Locations coming to Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2.

Mount Olympus and two other locations that could feature in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

1) Mount Olympus

One of the main reasons that Mount Olympus is rumored to be added is due to a leak that was discovered some time ago. An NPC that has something to do with lightning was in development at the start of Chapter 5 Season 1. Given that Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 will be Greek mythology-themed, this NPC could be a version or variant of Zeus.

Since Mount Olympus is the home of the gods, this fits in well with the rumors. Furthermore, considering that a massive mountain known as Superior Summit already exists in-game, it could be revamped into Mount Olympus with ease.

2) Atlantis

Poseidon is one of the many leaked Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass skins that are going to be in-game soon. There is always talk of a Greek Mythology-themed Fishstick Skin that could be in development. This is owing to the fact that statues featuring the same can be spotted all over the island. All of these point towards the possibility of Atlantis being featured as a Named Location.

While something similar was done in Chapter 2 and was called Coral Castle, this should be very different in nature. Given how far Epic Games has come in terms of design, Atlantis could be a fully fleshed-out Named Location with its own mechanics and secrets for players to explore.

3) Tartarus

Given that a Titan Hand is due to break through the island's crust very soon, the existence of Tartarus in-game cannot be denied. This is where the Titans were banished after losing the fight against the Greek gods. As such, Epic Games could create an underground Named Location for players to explore.

It could feature flowing magma, lesser titans for players to defeat in battle, and of course, good loot. Think of this POI as Loot Island, but underground. It would be an experience for players as they take a leap of fate into darkness to search for treasures.

