Where to find The Titan Hand in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1

The Titan Hand in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 signifies the end of this phase of the storyline. According to recent Fortnite leaks, when it emerges from the ground, the island will shake violently. It will be holding Pandora's Box as it breaks through the crust. Thereafter, Pandora's Box will dangle from its fingertips and will remain suspended in mid-air until players shoot it down.

Once the box drops on the island, all hell will break loose. According to leakers/data miners, fiery tornadoes will appear alongside lightning storms and tremors. It would seem that Epic Games has been working on this for quite some time.

So, if you would like to see Pandora's Box up close and personal, you will have to find The Titan Hand. Thankfully, it's not too difficult to spot.

The Titan Hand location in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1

If you're trying to locate The Titan Hand, you won't have to look too hard. Given its mass and sheer size, it will be visible from the Battle Bus. You can see it with your naked eyes as you jump out and dive to make landfall.

However, if you prefer to mark it on your in-game map before departing the starting island, place a marker slightly southwest of Ruined Reels. The Titan Hand will spawn there.

Keep in mind that this location will be an extremely hot drop zone. Be prepared to engage opponents mere seconds after landing. Although players have to band together to destroy the chains to cause Pandora's Box to fall to the ground, PvP will not stop.

Consider going to The Titan Hand mid-match or teaming up with friends to improve the odds of survival. That being said, it will be present in-game until the end of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 (March 8, 2024). As such, there is no need to rush to try and visit it. Take your time and plan a strategy to make the most of things.

Will The Titan Hand remain in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2?

Since The Titan Hand will, in a way, usher in the next phase of the storyline, it could remain on the island. Once Pandora's Box is open, it may just lie there until the end of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2. Besides, removing it abruptly would be rather weird, considering the build-up showcased while it was emerging.

Nevertheless, it all depends on what Epic Games has planned and how or if The Titan Hand would fit into the storyline. With roughly a week to go, you won't have to ponder this question too long.

