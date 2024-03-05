Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Hades teaser breakdown

The second Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 teaser has officially been released. It showcases a figure wielding what seems to be an inanimate snake or serpent of sorts. Based on the green color scheme and design, it would seem that the figure shown in the image is none other than Hades.

Despite the character bearing some resemblance to Loki, that is not the case. He is not part of Greek mythology.

Epic Games posted the second teaser on social media platform X with the quote:

"Unleash the chains…"

For those new to Greek mythology, Hades is the God of the dead and the king of the underworld. While this does not guarantee an underground biome for players to explore, it does boost the possibility of it happening.

Yet again, much like the teaser (Zeus), this reveals the first look at Hades' Skin/Outfit. That being said, here is the breakdown of the second Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 teaser (Hades).

Second Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 teaser features Hades in all his glory alongside a snake/serpent

The teaser showcases Hades likely wielding a snake/serpent that follows the outline of a constellation of stars. While there is no clarity on what this could be, the community has unanimously agreed that Epic Games is teasing a new mythic weapon in Fortnite.

Given the wording in the official teaser, it's likely a chain-based melee weapon. It could function similarly to the Grapple Blade, inflicting damage on an opponent at close range. If Epic Games was to take a more mythological approach, the snake/serpent could deal poison damage of sorts. This would ensure that once the opponent has been hit, they slowly lose HP over time.

Aside from these possible prospects, there is nothing else noteworthy in the teaser to talk about. Until Epic Games reveals more or leakers/data-miners are able to find something in the files, this is all there is for the time being.

Will Hades be a Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass Outfit/Skin?

Since Epic Games is showcasing Hades as an official teaser for the upcoming season, he will be a part of the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass. He will join Zeus and many other Greek gods.

That said, it is unknown on what page he will be located in the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass. This will likely be revealed either by Epic Games after the downtime for Fortnite update v29.00 or by leakers/data-miners. Either way, it will not be long before all is disclosed.

