6 mythic weapons players want to see in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

Mythics will play a huge role in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2. With the theme being Greek mythology, there is a lot of scope for Epic Games to get creative. Although there is a fair idea of what mythic players can expect, nothing is written in stone. Only leaked Battle Pass skins and weapons have been showcased thus far.

Nevertheless, the community as a whole has a lot of expectations and is hopeful to see certain mythic weapons in-game. They have created a list under a post on Reddit, which has since drawn a lot of impressions. With that in mind, here are six mythic weapons players want to see in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2.

Zeus Lightning Rod and 5 other mythic weapons players want to see in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

1) Zeus Lightning Rod

With an NPC in development that can control and/or shoot lightning, having Zeus' Lightning Rod in-game makes a lot of sense. This mythic weapon could be obtained by defeating this particular NPC. In terms of functionality, it could fire a beam, with anyone caught in it sustaining damage.

Alternatively, it could be a throwing weapon as well. Players would have to lunge at opponents to inflict damage. It could perhaps feature an AOE to make it deadly against targets that are bunched up.

2) Blades Of Chaos

The Blades Of Chaos are a fan-favorite from the God of War franchise. Nothing is more deadly than two lethal blades with chains attached to their ends. These could function as melee weapons, which could work at close range as well, giving the user flexibility.

If some lore could be considered, each successful strike could siphon the opponent's health from the user. Theoretically, this would allow the player to go on a one-player rampage similar to Kratos.

3) Blade of Olympus

Blade of Olympus would function similarly to the Infinity Blade which was added to Fortnite in Chapter 1 Season 7 before being unceremoniously vaulted soon after. With Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 being Greek mythology-themed, the weapon would fit right into the loot pool.

However, taking lessons from the past, it would have to be toned down in terms of stats. Damage output and other suck perks will have to be kept in check. If not, the community will take to calling it Infinity Blade 2.0.

4) Apollo's Golden Bow

Given that one of the leaked Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass Skins will likely be Apollo, having his Golden Bow as a mythic makes sense. With the animations already available for bows and arrows, creating a new mythic based on Apollo's Golden Bow will be a breeze.

5) Poseidon's Trident

There's a statue of a Greek mythology-themed fishstick skin that can be found on the island. It wields a Trident, which undoubtedly belongs to Poseidon. Given that Epic Games has a habit of leaving hints in-game to showcase what players can expect in the future, this could be one of them.

Furthermore, with Poseidon supposedly being another Greek god featured in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2, the connection is there. How Poseidon's Trident could function in-game is left to be seen. Perhaps it could give players a passive buff while moving across water bodies and allow them to fish faster.

6) Winged Boots

Spire Jumpboots were introduced to the loot pool in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2. Players could use them to jump and redeploy their Glider. This allows the user to gain free mobility and rotate with ease. Considering Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 will be Greek mythology-themed, having Winged Boots would make a lot of sense.

The Spire Jumpboots could be reworked and re-skinned to fit the bill. Players using Winged Boots could gain extra stamina to keep running. This could be great for mobility and flanking maneuvers.

