Rumor: Greek Mythology-themed Fishstick Skin could arrive in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

According to recent rumors, a Greek Mythology-themed Fishstick Skin could arrive in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2. Given that there are numerous leaked Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass Skins floating about social media, it's not too outlandish to imagine Fishstick being one of them. This character has been featured repeatedly throughout the game's timeline.

Numerous iterations of Fishstick serve as a reminder of just how popular one character can become. As such, having a Greek Mythology-themed Fishstick Skin is not weird at all. With other Gods and Demi-Gods likely being part of Chapter 5 Season 2, he would fit right into the storyline and stand out for being unique.

That being said, while this is based on a rumor, there is some proof to be found in the game itself. A statue of Fishstick can be seen standing tall on the island. He's wearing a toga and holding a trident in his right hand. If this was not enough evidence that Epic Games could be working on a Greek Mythology-themed Fishstick Skin, there's more at play.

Disclaimer: Some aspects of this article are based on leaks.

Fishstick Skin would make a great addition to the lore in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

As mentioned, aside from the status present on the island, given the fact that he's wielding a trident, it is no mere coincidence. A few hours ago, leakers/data-miners discovered Epic Games teasing a Trident. This could mean the trident is related to none other than Poseidon.

Considering that Fishstick is an aquatic-based character, it would make sense to have this new Greek Mythology-themed Fishstick Skin in-game. While the odds of him being part of the Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass are slim to none, he could very well be featured in the Fortnite Item Shop.

Which other characters could be coming to Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2?

Aside from the already leaked Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass Skins and Greek Mythology-themed Fishstick Skin, there could be many others. If collaborations are to be considered, a new Kratos Skin could be added in.

Given that Epic Games' current CCO, Charlie Wen, designed Kratos, the possibility is very strong. Kratos' son Atreus and many more from the fantasy could also be added. These could be featured in the Item Shop shortly after Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 begins.

For the most part, leakers/data-miners have yet to find any collaborations that would fit with the Greek Mythology theme. The only potential collaboration is with Avatar: The Last Airbender. Akin to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles one in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1, it too will likely feature a Mini Pass, quests/challenges, and rewards.

