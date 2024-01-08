Tips to use Society Medallions in Fortnite

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 introduced powerful items with Society Medallions. These coveted items provide the wielder unique advantages and are guarded by five powerful bosses scattered across the map.

This article will guide you through strategies and tips to maximize the potential of the Society Medallions, enhancing your gameplay and increasing your chances of securing the Victory Royale.

These special items can be obtained by eliminating five powerful bosses located at various named locations on the Fortnite map. Each Medallion offers a passive shield-regeneration ability to those carrying it, with the number of Medallions dictating how much shield a player can regenerate, making them a sought-after commodity in the pursuit of victory.

How to acquire and use the Society Medallions in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1

1) Locate and acquire the Society Medallions

Before embarking on the quest to secure the Society Medallions, familiarize yourself with the locations of the NPC (non-playable characters) Fortnite Chapter 5 bosses. Each boss guards a medallion and has an army of other NPCs to protect them, so knowing their locations and spawn points enhances your chances of obtaining these valuable items.

2) Communicate with squad mates when going up against bosses

If you're playing with a duo or squad, communication is key, as sharing information about boss locations and behaviors can help you plan strategies to eliminate them efficiently.

Society Medallions are dropped when the corresponding bosses are defeated, so prioritize boss elimination to secure the medallions. Keep an eye out for intense battles, as other players may also target bosses for these coveted items.

3) Best ways to use the Society Medallions

Society Medallions provide a passive shield-regeneration ability to players carrying them, which you can utilize during engagements. You can use these Medallions for proper shield management that assists in your survival.

When possessing these Society Medallions, you can enhance your survivability by combining these items with other healing items like Big Shield Potions and even the new Flowberry Fizz. The blend of the Society Medallions with Fortnite's many healing potions and items can provide a robust defensive strategy.

4) Keep an eye out for enemies

Remember that being a bearer of a Society Medallion can make you a target for other players seeking to track you down and acquire the coveted Medallion for themselves. Stay mobile and maintain situational awareness while having a Society Medallion in your inventory.

