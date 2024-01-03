"I don't bother picking them up anymore": Fortnite Society Medallions seem to have lost their value

In Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1, the introduction of Society Medallions brought an intriguing twist to the battle royale experience, providing prestigious items for players to vie for during matches. However, recent changes to the Society Medallions have left gamers questioning the value of these once highly sought-after items, causing one player to state:

"I don't bother picking them up anymore."

When they were first added to the game, Society Medallions were coveted items held by five distinctive bosses scattered across the Fortnite map in named locations like Lavish Lair and Reckless Railways.

Upon eliminating these bosses, players were rewarded with not only powerful mythic variations of Chapter 5 weapons but also the Society Medallions, which offered a passive shield regeneration feature.

The community's take on the nerfed Society Medallions

The Fortnite community collectively expressed frustration and disappointment regarding the latest changes to the Society Medallions. Players feel the trade-off for carrying these medallions is not worth the effort, as the now limited benefits don't align with the risks of acquiring and carrying these items.

Many voiced their reluctance to pick up Society Medallions post-update, citing the diminished value of the shield regeneration feature. On the other hand, some expressed how they don't mind picking the medallions up since they don't take up an inventory slot and invite engagements. Some notable reactions from the community are given below:

As the Fortnite landscape continues to change and evolve, Epic Games may consider further changes to Society Medallions to align with player feedback.

"Are the medallions even worth carrying anymore?" - The Fortnite Society Medallions have lost their appeal

The Society Medallions, when first introduced, provided constant shield regeneration, making them a valuable asset in the pursuit of survival during matches. The presence of players holding these medallions was marked on the map, adding a strategic layer to the gameplay as one could track opponents with these medallions.

That said, in a recent update, Epic Games implemented changes to the Society Medallions, reshaping their importance in battles. The most notable alteration came in the form of a reduction in the shield regeneration capability from an unlimited supply of shields to a capped amount of 50 shields.

Additionally, the size of the marked area on the map, signifying the location of the player holding the medallions, was drastically decreased, making it easier for enemies to track them down. These adjustments aimed to balance the impact of Society Medallions on the overall battle royale experience. However, they have ended up diminishing the value of these once-prestigious trinkets.

