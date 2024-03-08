Epic Games has implemented numerous Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 map changes. With the theme being Greek Mythology, developers added Named Locations and Landmarks to reflect the same. Two new biomes have also been introduced to the island. It's unclear if these will stay once Chapter 5 Season 2 ends, but it's a nice touch.

Coming back to Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 map changes, four new POIs (points of interest) have been added. Greek-themed NPCs will be found at these locations as well. That said, here is everything we know about the new locations and what they hold for players who venture to explore them.

All Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Map Changes (update v29.00)

As mentioned, there are four new locations for players to explore in both old and new biomes. Here are their official names as revealed by Epic Games:

Mount Olympus

Grim Gate

The Underworld

Brawler’s Battleground

Over the course of Chapter 5 Season 2, other POIs could be added, but there is no information about that for the time being. That being said, here is more information about each POI.

Mount Olympus

Mount Olympus is going to be difficult to traverse on foot (Image via Epic Games)

It wouldn't be a Greek-themed season without Mount Olympus, Zeus' home. Since the NPC will be featured as a boss, he will likely be roaming about the location.

Grim Gate

The Grim Gate features a river of souls (Image via Epic Games)

There is only one way to reach The Underworld, and that is by crossing The River Styx. You will have to traverse through the Grim Gate to do so. However, this will not be an easy task as Cerberus, the three-headed guard dog, will be waiting for you. You will have to venture west of the island to confront these canines.

The Underworld

Few who venture into The Underworld return (Image via Epic Games)

Once you pass the hounds, you will enter the home of Hades: The Underworld. Despite its flowing streams of green, the land of this city is almost completely dried up and barren. Hades will be waiting for you, though. If you should decide to pick a fight with this Greek god, be prepared to have your soul taken.

Brawler’s Battleground

Fight Ares to become the God of War (Image via Epic Games)

The god of war, Ares, always welcomes a battle. When it comes to the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Map Changes, Brawler’s Battleground is a major one, as you can fight Ares here to prove your prowess.

Note: More Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Map Changes could be added during the next update (v29.10).

