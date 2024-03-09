All God Chest locations in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 has brought the Greek Gods to the Island, and with them come God Chests, a new rarity of chests that contain a treasure trove of powerful weapons and loot that players can use in their pursuit of victory. These can be found in abundance throughout the Island. However, their numbers are concentrated at certain Points of Interest (POIs) added with the launch of Chapter 5 Season 2.

In this article, we'll break down all the locations where players can find the new God Chests in-game, allowing them to equip themselves with some of the best weapons Fortnite Myths and Mortals offers.

Where to find the God Chest in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

All God Chests in Chapter 5 Season 2 (Image via Epic Games || Fortnite.gg)

The God Chests can be exclusively found in the new Greek biomes brought in with the Chapter 5 Season 2 map changes. Listed below are all known locations of the God Chests:

The Underworld : Five God Chests can be found in the main POI. Meanwhile, two God Chests can be found in the West as well as the north of the POI.

: Five God Chests can be found in the main POI. Meanwhile, two God Chests can be found in the West as well as the north of the POI. Charon's Crossing : Two God Chests found around the Charon's Crossing landmark.

: Two God Chests found around the Charon's Crossing landmark. Grim Gate : A staggering six God Chests can be found at the Grim Gate POI, with one more to the southeast of the main POI.

: A staggering six God Chests can be found at the Grim Gate POI, with one more to the southeast of the main POI. Pantheon Path : A sole God Chest can be found at the Pantheon Path landmark.

: A sole God Chest can be found at the Pantheon Path landmark. Mount Olympus : Five God Chests can be found in the main Mount Olympus POI, while one more God Chest can be found to the west of the POI as well as to the north.

: Five God Chests can be found in the main Mount Olympus POI, while one more God Chest can be found to the west of the POI as well as to the north. Summit Temple : Players can find one God Chest at the Summit Temple landmark. Additionally, two God Chests can be found on the mountain south of Summit Temple.

: Players can find one God Chest at the Summit Temple landmark. Additionally, two God Chests can be found on the mountain south of Summit Temple. Brawler's Battleground: Players can find four God Chests scattered across the Brawler's Battleground POI.

What are God Chests in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2?

God Chests bring powerful loot to players in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 (Image via Epic Games || Perfect Score on YouTube)

God Chests, or Olympus Chests as they are known in-game, contain blue or higher rarity of weapons alongside the new Wings of Icarus item that allows players to glide through the air. That's not all, as the God Chests also come packed with healing items, ensuring that players are equipped across the board in their pursuit of the Victory Royale.

As players explore the mythological landscape of Chapter 5 Season 2, these new God Chests should make the ride even more fun to take.

