Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 (Myths and Mortals) key art breakdown

As the clock ticks down on the launch of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2, Epic Games has dropped a bombshell on the community by releasing the key art for the upcoming season, titled Myths and Mortals. The key art is brimming with details and hints about what the upcoming season will bring. It alludes to the introduction of new weapons, items, and especially cosmetics.

The key art confirms the Greek Mythology theme of Chapter 5 Season 2, with the teaser focusing on 3 primary characters who will potentially be available in the Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass. These entities seem to be Zeus, Hades, and Aphrodite, all three of whom were featured in teasers released by Epic Games.

What the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2: Myths and Mortals key art tells us about the upcoming season

Alongside the three characters prominently featured in the key art are new weapons and items. Hades can be seen wielding a snake whip or chain weapon, similar to the one featured in the Hades teaser released by Epic Games. Meanwhile, Zeus is wielding a Lightning Bolt weapon, along with a brand new SMG that's expected to be released in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2.

Last but not least, Aphrodite can be seen wielding what seems to be an Enforcer AR with a golden and white weapon wrap. However, it can also be an entirely new weapon coming next season. That's not all as Aphrodite can also be seen donning the new Wings item, confirming the movement mechanic that was previously hinted at for Chapter 5 Season 2.

The artwork's background shows various details, with what seems to be the rumored Mount Olympus POI (Point of Interest) featuring a massive statue of a gladiator. Additionally, the background also features a look at what could be Fortnite's version of The Underworld and Cerberus, the wolf hound from Greek Mythology.

However, there is one particular aspect of the artwork that has attracted a lot of eyes — a hilarious twist on Poseidon. His skin seems to be a twist on the Rippley skin, which is potentially a part of the Slurp Series. This has led players to deem Poseidon the meme skin for Chapter 5 Season 2.

With Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 merely hours away, the reveal of the new key art has only added to the hype surrounding the new season. Players are excited to jump into this mythological journey in the title's storied history.

