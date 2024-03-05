Epic Games teases new movement mechanic for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

A recent post made by Epic Games on X teases a new movement mechanic likely coming to Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2. Leakers/data miners have yet to find anything related to this; however, since it comes from an official source, something new is surely coming. The post was made by the official Fortnite Competitive account on social media (@FNCompetitive). It reads:

"You know how you can walk or sprint when competing? Let’s say you’ll be able to do something else…"

Given that the developers have a habit of dropping teasers and/or hints across different accounts and/or mediums, this is no mere hype. Furthermore, taking into account that Mark Rein, Vice President and Co-Founder of Epic Games, shared the word "Wings" to describe the upcoming season, it all makes sense now. That said, here is more on this potential upcoming new movement mechanic.

Players may be able to fly in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

Based on the teaser dropped by Epic Games and the hint provided by Mark Rein, players may be able to fly or take flight in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2. Since the prevalent theme will be Greek mythology, being able to swoop down from the sky and engage an opponent would be rather fitting. Hopefully, they don't end up flying too close to the Sun like Icarus.

However, there's a possibility that rather than being a new mechanic type, it could also be an item. Players have been able to swing around the island using Spider-Man Web Shooters and dash through the air using Kinetic Blades. Thus, an item allowing players to fly makes sense and would fit perfectly.

In either scenario, this new mechanic or feature/function will make combat highly dynamic. Players could swoop down on unsuspecting opponents and get the drop on them with each.

Maybe Epic Games will even make weapons that could potentially counter these scenarios. There are three leaked weapons for Chapter 5 Season 2, which are in development. As such, it's not too difficult to imagine an anti-flying weapon being added to the loot pool.

When would flying be added to Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2?

If this is indeed a new mechanic or item being added that will allow players to fly, it should be there on launch day itself. Thereby, players can try it out first-hand and help create hype for the new season.

That being said, Epic Games will continue dropping teasers over the next three days to build hype for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2. Zeus's image was shared as the first teaser and is likely just one of many to be showcased.

