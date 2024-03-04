Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Zeus teaser breakdown

The first of many Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 teasers has officially been revealed. Although posted later than usual, it showcases a figure wielding a lightning bolt created out of a constellation of stars. Given the design choice, this is likely none other than Zeus, The God of the Sky and Thunder in ancient Greek religion and mythology. He is also the ruler of the Gods up on Mount Olympus.

Epic Games posted the teaser on social media platform X with the quote:

"Can you feel the thunder?"

If The Titan Hand and Pandora's Box were not enough to confirm the Greek mythological theme for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2, this should suffice. Given the work put into the teaser, this is very likely the first official render of the Zeus Skin/Outfit. On that note, here's a breakdown of the first Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 teaser (Zeus).

First Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 teaser features Zeus in all his glory, alongside grenades?

The teaser showcases Zeus holding a constellation of stars shaped like a lightning bolt. Given that in Greek mythology, he could hurl lightning, this could also hint at a new mythic weapon. There have been rumors and speculations regarding the same, but leakers/data-miners have yet to find anything in the files.

Moving on, a rather comedic aspect about Zeus is that he is carrying grenades. The community as a whole is rather amused as to why the God of Sky and Thunder needs to wield grenades. One user on X jokingly labeled them as Thunder Grenades.

While this is rather funny, Epic Games has been known to bring weird items/weapons to life in-game. As such, the grenades showcased on Zeus could very well be Thunder Grenades. They could create a small surge when thrown at opponents, breaking their shields and slowly damaging them as long as they are within the AOE (area of effect).

The only other notable aspect relates to the shotgun slugs he's carrying across his chest. Considering a list of leaked weapons provided by HYPEX included a Tac Shotgun, it could hint at the upcoming weapon. That's about all from the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Zeus teaser.

Will Zeus be a Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass Outfit/Skin?

Since Epic Games is using Zeus as an official teaser for the upcoming season, he will most definitely be part of the Battle Pass. The same pattern was followed for the OG Fortnite Season when they showcased different characters each day before downtime.

It is, however, unclear on what page he will be located on in the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass. These finer details could be revealed prior to the start of Fortnite downtime for update v29.00. Until then, there's always speculation and optimism to rely on.

