All leaked Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 weapons

As per leakers/data-miners HYPEX and Wensoing, there are at least three new leaked Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 weapons in development. Over the past few days, the duo have been able to shed light on what Epic Games could potentially be working on.

As per the leak, a Tac Shotgun, a DMR, and a Sniper are under development. If and when these weapons are introduced to the game, they will become part of next season's loot pool.

While images for these weapons are not yet in-game, data has been found in the files. These values have allowed HYPEX and Wensoing to provide insight into what types of weapons are in development, along with their stats.

That said, this article will cover more details about these weapons.

Tac Shotgun and two other leaked Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 weapons in development

1) Tac Shotgun

Shotguns have always been a part of the game since the early days. This weapon type delivers devastating damage at close range. Those unlucky enough to get caught in the hail of slugs will be on the receiving end of a lot of hurt.

Here are the expected stats for this upcoming Tac Shotgun:

Magazine Capacity: 6 slugs

Reload Time: 4.2s to 3.6s and reloads the whole clip at once

Fire Rate: 1

Damage: 79/84/88/93/97

Headshot Multiplier: 119/126/132/139/145

2) Unknown DMR

DMR's bridge the gap between snipers and assault rifles. They are useful at mid- to long-range. While the meta for Chapter 5 Season 1 has been snipers, this may change next season with the introduction of a new DMR. It is currently being playtested by Epic Games.

Here are its expected stats:

Magazine Capacity: 7

Reload Time: 2.8s - 2.1s

Fire Rate: 1.5

Damage: 58/61/64/67/70

Builds Damage: 63/67/70/74/77

Headshot Multiplier: 102/107/112/117/123

3) Unknown Sniper

The most intriguing of these leaked Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 weapons is an unknown sniper in development. There's not much known about it, but given how deadly they have been in the current season, this one will likely follow suit.

Here are the expected stats for the weapon:

Magazine Capacity: 2

Reload Time: 5.1s

Fire Rate: 0.8

Damage: 88 - 109*

Builds Damage: N/A

Headshot Multiplier: 140*

Note: Stats mentioned for all leaked Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 weapons are subject to change.

