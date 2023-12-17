How to make and upgrade Recurve Crossbow in LEGO Fortnite: Easy steps explained

The Recurve Crossbow in LEGO Fortnite is one of the most powerful weapons. Players must build a range of products to challenge the survival experience offered in this game mode of the renowned multiplayer title. There are many weapons among these craftable items that you will require in order to survive and explore the game's later biomes.

The Recurve Crossbow in LEGO Fortnite can be a great tool to take out animals or enemies from range. Like all other items in the game, this piece of armament can also be upgraded to four tiers: Common, Uncommon, Rare, and Epic.

This article provides a step-by-step explanation of how to unlock the Recurve Crossbow in LEGO Fortnite and upgrade it.

Unlocking and upgrading the Recurve Crossbow in LEGO Fortnite

1) Build a Crafting Bench, a Spinning Wheel, and a Lumber Mill

Lumber Mill in LEGO Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

You will need these three workstations to obtain the Recurved Crossbow in LEGO Fortnite. Note that the crafting recipes you get are directly tied to the level of your Crafting Bench. To get higher tiers of a particular weapon or item, you must first upgrade the Crafting Bench to its maximum level of Epic.

Here are all the materials needed to upgrade the Crafting Bench to its maximum level:

Common Crafting Bench: Wood (3x) and Granite (5x)

Wood (3x) and Granite (5x) Uncommon Crafting Bench: Plank (8x) and Shell (3x)

Plank (8x) and Shell (3x) Rare Crafting Bench: Knotroot Rod (12x), Marble Slab (15x), Sand Claw (6x), and Sand Shell (3x)

Knotroot Rod (12x), Marble Slab (15x), Sand Claw (6x), and Sand Shell (3x) Epic Crafting Bench: Copper Bar (15x), Obsidian Slab (25x), Brute Scale (1x)

The Spinning Wheel is another workstation that will give you one of the essential items required to craft the Recurved Crossbow in LEGO Fortnite. To build the Spinning Wheel, you will need Wood (5x), Wooden Rod (5x), Plank (8x), and Wolf Claw (5x).

You will also need a Lumber Mill to create Rods. Building this workstation requires granite (15x) and wood pieces (8x).

2) Crafting the Recurve Crossbow

Craft the Recurve Crossbow (Image via Epic Games)

To craft the Recurve Crossbow in LEGO Fortnite, you will need Wooden Rods (5x) and a Cord (1x). You can create Wooden Rods from the Lumber Mill and Cords from the Spinning Wheel. This will give you the Common variant of the Recurve Crossbow.

3) Upgrading the Recurve Crossbow in LEGO Fortnite

Upgrading the Recurve Crossbow to maximum level might take a while (Image via Epic Games)

Below are all the materials needed to upgrade the Recurve Crossbow in LEGO Fortnite. Remember, the higher your Crafting Bench level, the better the craftable equipment:

Uncommon: Knotwood Rod (8x) and Drawstring (1x)

Knotwood Rod (8x) and Drawstring (1x) Rare: Flexwood Rod (8x) and Drawstring (1x)

Flexwood Rod (8x) and Drawstring (1x) Epic: Frostpine Rod (8x), Drawstring (1x) and Iron Bar (3x)

