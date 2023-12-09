How to get Cords in LEGO Fortnite?

A Cord is just as important in the world of LEGO Fortnite as it is in the real world. It is a common ingredient in various in-game recipes in the new open-world sandbox mode. While the base requirement for Cords is quite easy to find in the LEGO mode, it also requires a particular device. Having said that, this article will provide everything that players need to know about making Cords in-game.

LEGO Fortnite brings a different dimension to the popular battle royale title. The tie-up with the iconic toy company and bringing over its plastic brick aesthetic to the entire world truly solidifies Epic Games' title's metaverse opportunities.

How to craft Cords in LEGO Fortnite?

Cords require Vines and a Spinning Wheel. The former can be easily gathered by cutting or destroying bushes. This will not be hard to do. For the latter, players will have to gather 5x Wood, 5x Wooden Rod, and 5x Wolf Claws. Wooden Rods can be made at the Lumber Mill, with Wood. A Lumber Mill requires 8x Wood and 15x Granite.

With the required material and device in place, players need to interact with the Spinning Wheel, select the recipe for Cords, drop Vines, and start the process. Soon, they will have the finished product in hand.

Gamers can also find Cords from chests found while exploring. We still advise them to take the trouble of building a Spinning Wheel at their base so that they can craft Cords with Vines whenever they want. Five Vines make one Cord.

LEGO Fortnite gives players a taste of sandbox survival gameplay that one finds in titles like Valheim. It is an exciting evolution for the popular battle royale and perfectly captures the "new beginning" that the dev team promised with Chapter 5 Season 1. The mode is consistently seeing a huge number of players diving in, with more than a million concurrent players an hour after launch.

With only a few days into exploring the LEGO world, there are surely more things for players to explore and find out about. Sportskeeda's Fortnite coverage will keep you updated with the latest news, guides, and developments about the Epic Games' title.

Beginning in the first week of December, the latest season is slated to run for around three months, coming to an end on March 8, 2024. Apart from LEGO mode, Fortnite Festival and Rocket Racing have also been added to the game.

