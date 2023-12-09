How to get Balloons in LEGO Fortnite

Balloons in LEGO Fortnite allow players to soar to the skies. Getting them in the game is difficult as it will require players to engage in a significant amount of grind. Several items and resources must be unlocked, which will likely take players more than ten hours to create Balloons.

The new mode has introduced a whole new game space that provides an open world for exploration and survival. It is imbued with the toy company's iconic aesthetic, and plenty of fan-favorite characters have their LEGO skin. The gameplay has quickly taken hold of players' imagination and creativity.

This article will show how Balloons can be crafted in LEGO Fortnite. For starters, players must make a Loom and a Spinning Wheel.

How to unlock a Loom in LEGO Fortnite

Loom in the LEGO world (Image via YouTube/MonkeyKingHero)

A Loom will require 9x Flexwood, 8x Flexwood Rods, and 6x Sand Claws. Like Blast Cores and Obsidian, players must make their way to the Desert biome. Flexwood can be gathered from the cacti in that region, while Sand Claws will be dropped by wolves. The Lumber Mill will provide players with Flexwood Rod.

How to get a Spinning Wheel in LEGO Fortnite

Spinning Wheel in LEGO world (Image via YouTube/MonkeyKingHero)

A Spinning Wheel will require 5x Wood, 5x Wooden Rod, and 5x Wolf Claws. These are relatively easier to find, and players shouldn't have trouble gathering them in the early part of the game itself in LEGO Fortnite.

How to craft Balloons in LEGO Fortnite?

With both Spinning Wheel and Loom prepared, players now need to collect Vines that can be gathered from cutting bushes and Silk that can be gathered from killing Spiders. These items are needed to make Cord and Silk Fabric.

Silk Fabric (Image via YouTube/MonkeyKingHero)

Silk Fabric can be made from Silk by the Loom (5 Silk make on Silk Fabric). Cord can be made from Vine by the Spinning Wheel (5 Vine make 1 Cord). Torches can be made at the Crafting Bench for 3x Wood and 5x Vine.

Flying away with Balloons (Image via YouTube/MonkeyKingHero)

To make a small Balloon, players require 1x Silk Fabric, 1x Torch, and 1x Cord, which will be found in the Toy section of the Build Menu. While they can be attached to both stable and dynamic structures, only the latter will float away when enough Balloons are affixed.

LEGO Fortnite debuted in-game on December 7, posting a concurrent player count of over a million within an hour of its launch. It is one of three new modes added in Chapter 5 Season 1. The other two are Festival and Rocket Racing. Players have been eagerly exploring every part of this new world, figuring out all it has to offer.

