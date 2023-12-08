How to activate turbo in Fortnite Rocket Racing

Fortnite Rocket Racing is the newest collaboration that has gone live in the game. It allows players to race on tracks with cars that are equipped with turbos and other pieces of equipment aimed at making them go faster than normal. While there isn't any combat in the mode for now, players can use the different equipment on the vehicles, like thrusters, to knock their competition off the track.

This mode is inspired by Rocket League, which is basically a football game, but with cars as the players. That said, here's how one can activate turbo in Fortnite Rocket Racing.

How to use turbo in Fortnite Rocket Racing

Expand Tweet

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Unlike most racing games, you do not need to equip your car with a turbo. It is applied to the vehicle by default. Furthermore, this is a feature that is available to every player on the track, so that everyone can start at an equal position while playing the Fortnite Rocket Racing mode.

There's also a meter associated with the turbo. When it's full, that's when the boost is the strongest, and the strength reduces as the meter keeps depleting. That said, the faster you drive, the quicker this meter fills up.

To use the turbo in Fortnite Rocket Racing, all you need to do is press the fire button while travelling in a straight line. The default keybind for the fire button is "left click" for keyboard and mouse, and "R2" for controllers.

You also need to remember that the turbo will only be active for a short period of time, and once it's depleted, you will have to wait for the meter to get full to be able to use it again. So make sure you use it in places where it will be able to give you an advantage.

Expand Tweet

Speed boosts such as the turbo should ideally be used on straights becuase it helps the car remain stable. You can use it on the turns too, but you will have to watch your speed accordingly. However, the best time to use the turbo in Fortnite Rocket Racing is when exiting a corner. That way, you will accelarate quicker, and will be able to overtake any opponent who's taking the corner with you.

With this mode going live, there have been growing concerns about Rocket League, with many fans worrying that the latter will shut down. The developers have responded to this statement by saying that they're not shutting down Rocket League, and will be looking forward to seeing how these two games can mutually coexist.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!