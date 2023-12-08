"Stuck on black screen after selecting Rocket Racing" error in Fortnite: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

Fortnite Rocket Racing mode is finally live, but things are off to a rather slow start. Players are reporting that they are unable to play the new mode after selecting it. They are encountering "stuck on black screen after selecting Rocket Racing'' error, and as such are unable to play the game. Excitement for many is turning into disappointment.

As such, Fortnite users have been looking for a fix to solve the "stuck on black screen after selecting Rocket Racing" error and jump into the game. As it turns out, the quick-thinking of the community has come up with a few solutions as has Epic Games. These can provide a workout to the problem and perhaps even solve it.

How to fix the "Stuck on black screen after selecting Rocket Racing" error in Fortnite

This problem seems to be a technical glitch from Epic Games. As such they have posted about it on their social media channel. This means that they are aware and will be actively working on a fix in the coming days/weeks.

However, since the Fortnite update v28.01 was the last before Epic Games go on their winter break, the fix could take a while. Nevertheless, here are a few workouts that can be tried out to fix the "stuck on black screen after selecting Rocket Racing '' error in Fortnite.

1) Restart your the game (official workaround)

According to the official quick-fix from Epic Games, they are asking users to restart the game to bypass the "stuck on black screen after selecting Rocket Racing" error. However, given that this is a workaround, playeras may have to do it more than once to get it working. Nevertheless, this is the best solution there is for the time being.

2) Restart your gaming device

If the "stuck on black screen after selecting Rocket Racing" error persists even after restarting the game, the next step would be to restart the gaming device. In most instances, when restarting the game does not fix the problem, the next best workaround is restarting the gaming device itself. Keep in mind that there is no need to reboot your gaming device. A simple restart will suffice.

3) Wait for an official fix

If both of the aforementioned fixes do not remedy the solution, the only thing left to do is to wait for an official fix. That said, the "stuck on black screen after selecting Rocket Racing'' error should be resolved in the next update. This should be pushed shortly before Winterfest 2023 comes to sometime in early January of 2024.

