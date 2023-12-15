How to make and use Arrows in LEGO Fortnite: Easy steps explained

Embarking on your LEGO Fortnite journey requires the right equipment and careful preparation, and having a reliable ranged weapon like the Recurve Crossbow can be a game-changer for many. However, the key to unleashing the Recurve Crossbow's full potential lies in crafting and effectively using Arrows in combination with it.

This article will provide easy steps you must follow to not only add Arrows to your in-game inventory but also utilize them to their fullest potential, enhancing your overall survival experience in LEGO Fortnite.

Crafting arrows in LEGO Fortnite

1) Gather the necessary resources

Gathering Feathers (Image via WoW Quests on YouTube)

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

In order to get started with crafting, the first step is to make sure you have an available Crafting Bench, as this essential tool serves as your crafting hub for various items, including Arrows. Crafting Arrows requires two primary resources: Wood and Feathers. Wood is an extremely common resource that can either be found on the floor or acquired by breaking trees. Feathers can be obtained by hunting creatures, chickens in particular.

2) Craft the Arrows

Arrows (Image via Release-Fire on YouTube)

Once you have the required resources and your Crafting Bench, it's time to craft Arrows. The recipe for crafting Arrows is pretty simple and straightforward, as it requires just one Wood and one Feather.

You must access the Crafting Bench, navigate to the crafting menu, and select the recipe for Arrows. Using the resources in your LEGO Fortnite inventory, you can initiate the crafting process, yielding eight Arrows per crafting cycle. Now that these Arrows are in your inventory, it's time to learn how to best use them.

3) Using Arrows with the Recurve Crossbow

Recurve Crossbow (Image via Release-Fire on YouTube)

Before diving into combat with the Arrows, make sure that you have a Recurve Crossbow in your inventory since this ranged weapon acts as the perfect companion for your freshly crafted Arrows. Once you have crafted the Arrows, they will be automatically added to your ammunition pool. Additionally, you don't need to manually load them into the Recurve Crossbow; the game does it for you.

With your Recurve Crossbow equipped, you can prepare to aim and fire by using the aiming reticle to line up your shot accurately. The game further helps players as the aiming mechanics are very forgiving, making it accessible for players of all skill levels.

When engaging targets in LEGO Fortnite, you need to make sure that you anticipate their movements. Since Arrows travel at a moderate speed, you must adjust your aim to compensate for the projectile's trajectory. Successfully hitting your target with an Arrow results in immediate damage, providing you with an advantage in various engagements.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!