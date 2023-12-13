How to craft and upgrade Shovel in LEGO Fortnite: Easy steps explained

One of the most important tools in LEGO Fortnite has to be the shovel. If you want to farm up soil, you definitely need this tool. It’s one of three tools, and while it has fewer uses than the Axe and Pickaxe, it’s still worth investing time into. You can make one fairly early in the new game mode as well, and as time goes on, you’ll need better, more useful versions of the tool.

Once you’ve completed the game’s tutorial, it won’t be long before you have access to this handy tool in LEGO Fortnite. It’s not costly to create, and it will serve you well across this new game mode.

Crafting a shovel in LEGO Fortnite

1) Craft a Lumber Mill

First, you need a Lumber Mill and some ingredients (Image via Epic Games)

First and foremost, if you want to make a shovel in LEGO Fortnite, you need access to the Lumber Mill. This will come fairly early in your gameplay experience, and once you’ve built one, you can make this tool. You will find the tool itself under the “Utility” section, where you make your other valuable tools. This will feel familiar, as it’s similar to crafting a shortsword.

It’s worthwhile to farm the materials you need in advance in order to make this item. You will need the following resources:

3 Wooden Rods

1 Wooden Plank

This means, at most, you need 4 pieces of wood to create this. This is on top of the cost of making the actual Lumber Mill, which is 8x Wood and 15x Stone. You make both the Rods and Plank at the Lumber Mill itself. Once you have made the Lumber Mill and have crafted the required items, head to the Crafting Table.

2) Bring the appropriate resources and create the tool

With time, you can get better shovels (Image via Epic Games)

Return to your crafting table in LEGO Fortnite, and get ready to make the shovel. Found under the “Utility” table, make sure you have all the right resources, and craft it. After a brief delay, you’ll have the tool you were after.

Upgrading a shovel in LEGO Fortnite

This tool will no doubt prove useful throughout your time in-game (Image via Epic Games)

The shovel’s primary purpose is gathering soil, but over time, you’ll need and want better versions of this tool. This will take time, unfortunately, as you will need to play through enough of this game mode to begin upgrading your Crafting Table.

As the Crafting Table is upgraded, you’ll gain access to newer, better versions of the tools you need in the creative game mode. As you come across new patterns, you’ll be required to use other, more valuable resources.

LEGO Fortnite is a new, permanent mode where players can build, fight, and survive in a cuter, more LEGO-themed environment. If you are new to the mode, these tips can help get you ready.

