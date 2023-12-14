How to obtain Malachite in LEGO Fortnite: Easy steps explained

In the dynamic world of LEGO Fortnite, some resources stand out as precious and rare. Among these resources, Malachite takes the spotlight, being a resource that offers unparalleled durability and strength. Acquiring this rare mineral, however, is no easy feat and requires players to plan strategically. This article will guide you through the process of acquiring Malachite in LEGO Fortnite.

Unlike a lot of other resources, Malachite is not scattered across the map but is confined to a specific area of the LEGO Fortnite world. This emphasizes the importance of exploration as you embark on a quest to secure this valuable resource. If your village or base is far from the snowy regions, you will have to prepare for an adventurous journey to discover Malachite.

Steps to acquire Malachite in LEGO Fortnite

Crafting Bench (Image via EveryDay FN/YouTube)

In order to harvest Malachite, you need to be equipped with an Epic-level pickaxe, as any other tool will simply bounce off of Malachite without yielding any resources. Crafting this pickaxe is a multi-step process that involves leveling up your Crafting Bench to its maximum tier, a process that demands rare items like 25 Copper Bars, 25 Obsidian Slabs, and a Brute Scale.

After upgrading your Crafting Bench, you will have to gather the necessary items to craft the Epic Pickaxe. It can be a challenging process since it mandates the collection of five Frostpine Rods and eight Obsidian Slabs, both of which are scarce resources and require dedicated effort.

The sought-after deposits of Malachite can be found within the icy mountains of the Frostlands, and you can easily identify this region as it is covered in snow with walls of ice surrounding the ledges.

However, it is important to keep in mind that reaching this destination can be a difficult task, given the constant cold. You can equip yourself with a torch to keep yourself warm on the go and consider constructing a temporary shelter for nighttime protection.

Frostlands Biome (Image via Perfect Score/YouTube)

In the snowy hills of the Frostlands, keep a keen eye for Malachite, which can appear as distinct green hexagon-shaped stone deposits. These deposits are typically found at perilous ledges and mountain tops, and they can yield around seven pieces of Malachite each, tending to appear in clusters of one to three.

Embarking on the journey to obtain Malachite in LEGO Fortnite is a thrilling adventure that not only requires careful planning but also precautions and resourcefulness. With the steps listed in this guide and rare resources found in the game, you are now equipped to face the challenges and discover Malachite deposits to harness its durability and strength for your in-game creations.

