How to stay warm in LEGO Fortnite: Easy steps explained

Exploring the vast open world of LEGO Fortnite introduces players to an expansive environment filled with challenges and adventures. While exploring, one critical aspect to consider is maintaining your character's temperature and warmth. The new game mode introduces dynamic weather conditions, and being unprepared for these extreme temperatures can lead to health deterioration.

In order to effectively keep your character warm, you need to keep an eye on the temperature scale that is located at the top-left corner of the screen. It is positioned right beneath your character portrait and hunger meter, and spans from freezing to burning, with intervals like cold, temperate, and hot. It is essential for you to regularly check this bar to prevent the adverse effects of extreme weather conditions.

Strategies to keep yourself warm in LEGO Fortnite

Campfire (Image via YouTube/HUNT N PLAY )

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

To efficiently manage your character's warmth in your LEGO Fortnite world, you can employ some strategies that involve putting your crafting and building skills to use.

You can position yourself near a campfire to bask in its warmth and maintain temperature. Not only are campfires an effective source of heat, but they can also be strategically placed to create warm zones around your character. In order to craft a campfire, you need to access the Builds menu. The only ingredients required here are three pieces of Wood.

Simple Shack (Image via Quick Tips on YouTube)

While campfires can provide a source of warmth, it is also important for you to seek refuge in natural shelters around the map or build your own structures like Simple Shacks, which have a roof to protect you from the natural elements and extreme weather like rain and thunderstorms.

A Simple Shack is, as the name implies, is simple to build, with the structure only requiring 13 Wood for construction through the Builds menu.

Torch (Image via WoW Quests on YouTube)

Another tactic that allows you to stay warm on the go is to carry a torch with you as you explore. Torches are portable heat sources that can be especially useful during travels through the snow biome and chilly weather conditions. All you need to craft this portable heat source is three Wood and six Vines, both of which are easily available in your LEGO Fortnite world.

By incorporating these techniques into your gameplay, you can navigate the vast landscape with comfort, ensuring a cozy and enjoyable journey.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!