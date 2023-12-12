How to find Caves in LEGO Fortnite? Easy steps explained

Similar to other survival games, LEGO Fortnite features Caves as well. They can be found in all the biomes in-game, and each one differs from the other. Depending on their location, they will contain different resources and creatures. As such, exploring them is a somewhat risky affair for new players.

However, before venturing into Caves, you will have to find them first. While this is not an issue for experienced players, it can be confusing for freshers.

That said, here is how to easily find Caves in LEGO Fortnite.

How to find Caves in LEGO Fortnite

1) Gather food and explore

Collect food while exploring; you will need it later (Image via Epic Games)

The first step to finding Caves is to explore your surroundings; however, this is easier said than done. If you venture too far from your spawn location or Village, you will run into hostile creatures such as Wolves and Spiders.

Without a basic weapon such as a Forest Axe to inflict damage and food to heal, things will not go well. For this reason, consider looking for a Cave only after you have these resources.

2) Look for a large rock formation

Beware of Wolves that roam out of Caves (Image via Epic Games)

Irrespective of the biome you are in, Caves have a fixed blueprint design. This makes them easy to spot from afar. They are larger than normal breakable rocks and circular in shape.

Another way to verify that you are indeed approaching a Cave is to keep note of Sound Visualization. Wolves can be found outside them and serve as an indication marker of sorts. They are hostile and will attack on sight.

Consider dealing with them before entering the Cave, or you may be in for a fight after you exit the Cave.

3) Use the map to find the location

Use Markers to mark Caves or look for the symbol on the map (Image via Epic Games)

After you exit the Cave, you can always use the in-game map to find it again. You can also build a Marker to highlight the location more vividly on the map. You can use different colors and flags to indicate what this cave contains.

What do Caves contain in LEGO Fortnite?

Caves are not a safe place to stay for long (Image via Epic Games)

As stated, depending on the biome the Cave is located in, you can find different resources. You can obtain Blast Core by defeating Lava Rollers.

You can also mine Obsidian and Brightcore while jumping over pools of lava, gather Knotwood, and fight creatures for loot. However, keep in mind that Caves are not for the fainthearted. Without preparation and a strategy, you will end up being eliminated and will have to go back for your loot.

For this reason, consider building a forwardbase at Caves to create a spawn point using a Bed; once eliminated, you will respawn at that location.

You could also store consumables and other items here, which will shorten the journey to and from the Cave.

