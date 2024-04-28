Lightsabers confirmed for LEGO Fortnite

As players prepare themselves for the upcoming Fortnite x Star Wars collaboration for Star Wars Day, they are constantly looking for clues and hints about they can expect from the crossover. While Epic Games has kept a lot of the details under wraps, a new teaser has confirmed that Lightsabers will be coming to LEGO Fortnite.

Lightsabers are one of the most iconic weapons in Star Wars, and in all of science fiction. They have made their way to the Battle Royale island during previous collaborations, and they are now set to arrive in the LEGO game mode.

What can players expect from the upcoming Fortnite x Star Wars celebration?

The Lightsabers were confirmed in a new teaser posted by the X account for the LEGO game mode. The post contains an image of the LEGO version of the Adventure Peely outfit wielding a blue Lightsaber. Players thus got their first look at how these iconic weapons will look within the world of LEGO bricks.

Epic Games previously confirmed the debut of the beloved Wookie from the Star Wars franchise, Chewbacca, in Fortnite during the upcoming Star Wars Day celebration

Chewbacca will reportedly not just be a cosmetic addition. He will also be bringing the Wookie Bowcaster weapon, the character's signature weapon from the original trilogy. It will likely use similar ammo to previous Star Wars weapons added in the game, such as the First Order Blaster Rifle.

The collaboration is also rumored to bring a Rebel Leia Organa outfit and a Lando Calrissian outfit to Fortnite, alongside other cosmetics that will incorporate iconic elements from the Star Wars universe.

As the Fortnite x Star Wars collaboration inches closer with each passing day, players are beyond excited to log into the game on May 3, 2024, to see what all Epic Games has in store for them.

