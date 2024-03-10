When does Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 end?

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2: Myths and Mortals is set to run for almost three months, with Epic Games slating the Greek Mythology season to end in mid-2024. Despite the delayed server downtime and extremely long player queues, the game has managed to keep its playerbase interested in what Epic Games has in store for Fortnite's most mythological season yet. However, among the Greek Gods and map changes, players are wondering when this season will end.

This article breaks down everything you need to know about when Chapter 5 Season 2 will end across all major time zones and cities, allowing you to plan your progress through the season and its Battle Pass efficiently.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 end date and time across all major timezones

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 is set to end on Friday, May 24, 2024, at 2 AM ET. This has been stated in-game on the Battle Pass menu screen and has been confirmed by multiple sources. The end date and time for Chapter 5 Season 2 is likely to coincide with the launch of Chapter 5 Season 3, meaning servers will go into downtime after the given time.

Based on the given information, the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 end date and time across all major timezones are listed below:

Pacific Standard Time (PST): Friday, May 24, 2024, at 11:00 PM

Mountain Standard Time (MST): Friday, May 24, 2024, at 12:00 AM (midnight)

Central Standard Time (CST): Friday, May 24, 2024, at 1:00 AM

Eastern Standard Time (EST): Friday, May 24, 2024, at 2:00 AM

Brazil, Rio de Janeiro (BRT): Friday, May 24, 2024, at 3:00 AM

UTC: Friday, May 24, 2024, at 6:00 AM

London, United Kingdom (GMT/BST): Friday, May 24, 2024, at 7:00 AM

Central European Time (CET): Friday, May 24, 2024, at 8:00 AM

India Standard Time (IST): Friday, May 24, 2024, at 11:30 AM

China Standard Time (CST): Friday, May 24, 2024, at 2:00 PM

Japan Standard Time (JST): Friday, May 24, 2024, at 3:00 PM

Sydney, Australia (AEDT): Friday, May 24, 2024, at 4:00 PM

Auckland, New Zealand (NZDT): Friday, May 24, 2024, at 6:00 PM

Chapter 5 Season 2 end date and time across major cities are as follows:

Los Angeles, United States: Thursday, May 23, 2024, 11:00 PM

New York, United States: Friday, May 24, 2024, 2:00 AM

London, United Kingdom: Friday, May 24, 2024, 7:00 AM

Paris, France: Friday, May 24, 2024, 8:00 AM

Berlin, Germany: Friday, May 24, 2024, 8:00 AM

New Delhi, India: Friday, May 24, 2024, 11:30 AM

Tokyo, Japan: Friday, May 24, 2024, 3:00 PM

Sydney, Australia: Friday, May 24, 2024, 4:00 PM

Auckland, New Zealand: Friday, May 24, 2024, 6:00 PM

We will update this article if Epic Games makes changes to the end date and time for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2: Myths and Mortals.

