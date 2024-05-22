Fortnite leaks hint at Pirates of the Caribbean map in development for Rocket Racing in Chapter 5 Season 3

According to the latest Fortnite leaks, it would seem that a Pirates of the Caribbean map is currently in development for Fortnite Rocket Racing. It will be featured sometime during Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3. The information was brought to light by Fortnite leaker/data-miner Krowe_moh. Based on the speculated timeline, it could be introduced sometime in July, which places it towards the end of next season.

The map in question is called "Pirate Adventure," and will likely contain elements from Pirates of the Caribbean. These could include things such as the Black Pearl, treasure chests, cannons, sands, driftwood, obstacles with oceanic elements mixed in, and perhaps even a bit of maritime scenery.

On that note, while information is rather limited, the collaboration is likely coming due to the leaked Fortnite roadmap for 2024 which turned out to be real. That said, the Pirates of the Caribbean map in development for Fortnite Rocket Racing could just be the tip of the iceberg, and with good reason.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and based on leaks. Readers are advised to take the information provided with a grain of salt.

Fortnite leaks predict a major Pirates of the Caribbean collaboration in development

While the prospects of having a dedicated Pirates of the Caribbean map in Fortnite Rocket Racing would be an absolute joy, there's more to it. Even before the leaked Fortnite roadmap for 2024 appeared online, insiders had mentioned a potential Fortnite x Pirates of the Caribbean collaboration.

The information came from the XboxEra podcast. They have correctly predicted numerous major collaborations in the past. As such, the information is rather accurate. Now, with the leaked roadmap in play, everything adds up. Sometime in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3, players could see a pirate ship in-game.

In a way, the giant shark ship that is heading towards the island already gives off pirate vibes. The collaboration could be part of this invasion force heading towards the mainland. That being said, a lot of things are still open to interpretation, especially the whereabouts of one captain in particular.

Will Captain Jack Sparrow be part of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3?

The recent Fortnite leaks offer insight into the potential content planned for the next phase of the storyline. However, there is no mention of Jack Sparrow explicitly. He could be featured in the Item Shop later in the season, but given his popularity, he's better suited to being part of the Battle Pass.

That said, players will not have to ponder the possibilities for too long as Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 will go live in two days. During downtime, more Fortnite leaks will surface (as is the trend), and perhaps provide insight into the upcoming Fortnite x Pirates of the Caribbean collaboration.

