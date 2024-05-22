Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 will start on May 24, 2024, and with just two days left to go, the community is psyched about the possibilities and potential collaborations that could occur in-game. While a few, such as Fallout and Marvel, have been officially confirmed by Epic Games via teasers, others are still floating in the wind without direction.

There are a few potential candidates for collaborations, but none have been confirmed in any official capacity. While past trends and insiders do suggest that these are more or less confirmed, things can always change.

Here are 5 potential collaborations for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3.

Metallica and four other amazing potential collaborations for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

1) Metallica (Fortnite Festival)

As per the leaked Fortnite roadmap for 2024, Metallica IS slated to headline the Fortnite Festival sometime in Season 3. Given that the leak has been confirmed to be real and accurate, the band in question will be featured in-game when the time comes.

With Fortnite Festival Season 3 ending on June 13, 2024, Metallica will take center stage for the remainder of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3. They will be the featured artist showcased in the next phase of the storyline as well. Sometime during Chapter 5 Season 4, KAROL G will take over the helm.

In terms of collaboration, aside from Fortnite Festival Jam Tracks, cosmetics items will be featured too. This will include Icon Series skins, musical instruments, and other cosmetics.

2) Pirates of the Caribbean

Run Sparrow, run!

Based on the leaked Fortnite roadmap for 2024, a collaboration with Pirates of the Caribbean is slated to arrive in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3. Leakers/data miners are speculating that it could take place in July.

Thanks to more recent Fortnite leaks provided by leaker/data miner, Krowe_moh, it would seem that the collaboration could extend beyond Battle Royale mode. A "Pirate Adventure'' map could be in development for Fortnite Rocket Racing. Since the recent Star Wars collaboration extended beyond the normal Battle Royale mode, this too, is indeed a real possibility.

3) Dragon Ball

Expand Tweet

Dragon Ball has been collaborating with Epic Games for quite some time now. Numerous characters from the franchise are now part of the Metaverse. According to recent leaks, another character is set to arrive in-game soon. Based on the details at hand, Trunks is going to be featured in the Item Shop.

While there is not much information on hand about dates and other specific details, it does come from an insider, who has accurately and correctly predicted major collaborations in the past. As such, those involved in leaks and/or data mining are confident about this crossover.

4) Jujutsu Kaisen

Expand Tweet

The information about the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen collaboration also comes from an insider. Based on the information at hand, Maki Zenin, Panda, and Yuta Okkotsu could be the next set of characters to be introduced. Although the information does come from a viable source (who has been accurate in the past), it is still subject to change.

The only thing that can be said with certainty is that since Jujutsu Kaisen has had a major collaboration before (which was highly successful), another one is justifiable. On that note, leakers/data miners could have more information about the same soon after Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 begins.

5) Mad Max

Mark Rein hinting at more vehicle mods

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 will be the perfect setting for a Mad Max collaboration. With elements from Fallout already being confirmed, the stage has been set for an apocalyptic playground. Mark Rein has indirectly hinted at more vehicle mods being introduced, further enhancing the excitement surrounding Mad Max's addition to the season.

While there is no tangible evidence of a collaboration, with Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga releasing on the same day as Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3, things do add up. That being said, this collaboration, if brought to life in-game, would be amazing for several reasons, including the hype factor that will surround Furiosa's debut.

