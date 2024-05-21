Vehicle attachments seemingly coming in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 

As Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 comes to an end, Epic Games is undoubtedly going all out with teasers and hints towards the upcoming saga in the title, with in-game live events and a developing sandstorm slowly building up to the launch of Chapter 5 Season 3. However, much like any other new season, the hints are not limited to in-game clues, with the developers taking to social media and other channels to further add hype to the season.

In a similar fashion, Epic Games co-founder Mark Rein, who has been constantly communicating hints about the upcoming season, recently took to the social media platform X to reply to a tweet discussing vehicle attachments. This can be seen as Epic Games hinting at Vehicle Mods, which have been rumored for a long time, being a part of the additions in Chapter 5 Season 3.

Leaked Vehicle attachments and Mods from 2021 may finally be coming to Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

Expand Tweet

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

The seemingly confirmed vehicle attachments would definitely add more to the post-apocalyptic themes for Chapter 5 Season 3, with players customizing their vehicles in a bid to battle it out in a Mad Max-themed landscape. However, it is interesting to note that Vehicle Mods were initially leaked to be in the game files over 3 years ago, with veteran leaker HYPEX highlighting the leaks in light of Mark Rein's tweet.

Expand Tweet

So far, players have only seen two items that can be considered Weapon Mods, the Cow Catcher and the Off-Road Tires. However, judging by the overall themes of Chapter 5 Season 3: Wrecked, Epic Games will likely place heavy emphasis on vehicle customization if Vehicle Mods do come to the game.

Interestingly, players might have gotten their first look at what the new customizable vehicles coming to the game could look like, with the previously revealed Eat Ntro vehicle and a few shots of vehicles in the Chapter 5 Season 3 cinematic teaser. However, all of this will only be confirmed once Chapter 5 Season 3 launches, and players get to jump into what is shaping up to be yet another exciting season of the game.

Check out other articles about Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback