Fortnite leaks hint at potential release date for Metallica collaboration 

While players have been enjoying the war-waged wasteland, Chapter 5 Season 3 has invited a new wave of Fortnite leaks, many of which suggest a very promising streak of content that Epic Games has planned for Fortnite: Wrecked. In a recent post on the social media platform X, veteran leaker ShiinaBR reported that the first update for Chapter 5 Season 3 is set to launch around June 11-13, 2024.

At the time of writing, not many details are known about the upcoming update. However, the X post by ShiinaBR has suggested that it will bring the much-anticipated Metallica collaboration to Chapter 5 Season 3. The collaboration has been rumored to be in the works for a while now and hints towards the crossover with the legendary band can be seen in the Rust skin from the Chapter 5 Season 3 Battle Pass.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks. Readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.

Fortnite leaks hint at Metallica collaboration before Epic Games' break

As mentioned, the Metallica collaboration is reportedly set to come to the game as part of the first update in Chapter 5 Season 3 around June 11-13, 2024, which will also be the second-to-last update before Epic Games goes on a company-wide vacation. While the extent of the collaboration is not yet known, it is likely that the metal band will be featured in Fortnite Festival Season 4 once Festival Season 3 with Billie Eilish ends.

This is backed up by the band's popularity and status in the music world and, as stated previously, the hint towards the Rust skin. Additionally, the collaboration was first hinted at in the leaked Fortnite roadmap for 2024, which showcased the developers' plans for Fortnite throughout the year, featuring Metallica as a collaboration for the Festival mode while aligning with Chapter 5 Season 3.

The collaboration is likely to bring all the members of Metallica to either the Fortnite Item Shop or more likely, the Fortnite Festival Pass Season 4 while also featuring some of Metallica's songs as Jam Tracks for players to play along to on the Main Stage.

