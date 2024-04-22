Fortnite v29.30 update early patch notes: Festival Season 3, Billie Eilish, LEGO tamable animals, and more

With the third major content drop due tomorrow (April 23, 2024), the Fortnite v29.30 update early patch notes will provide some insight into what you can expect. Although Epic Games has kept a tight lid on the details, it has officially showcased a few teasers related to LEGO Fortnite. It is speculated that the ability to tame animals and other mechanics will be added to the game.

There is also some development about Star Wars, but nothing has been showcased via teasers. Only a trailer confirming the collaboration date has been released. Finally, there are some leaks about Fortnite Festival Season 3 and Billie Eilish, but nothing is set in stone.

That said, here is what is expected to be added, based on the Fortnite v29.30 update early patch notes.

Note: Parts of this article are based on information obtained from leaks.

Fortnite v29.30 update early patch notes for Chapter 5 Season 2

Fortnite Festival Season 3 and Billie Eilish

Based on Fortnite v29.30 update early patch notes obtained from leakers/data-miners, Billie Eilish will be part of Fortnite Festival Season 3. There are speculations that Epic Games will reveal things officially today (April 22, 2024), but for the time being, there is only a tiny hint to go on which was showcased in-game. The color green was featured on a small banner.

That being said, if Billie Eilish is indeed the next featured artist, she will get her very own Icon Series skin/outfit in-game. More Fortnite Festival Jam Tracks will also be added as part of the collaboration.

LEGO Fortnite tamable animals and/or farming

Tamable animals would be a game-changer (Image via LEGO Fortnite)

LEGO Fortnite has been posting teasers indicating that players will be able to tame animals and keep them within the confines of the village. This new mechanic was hinted at a few days ago by veteran leaker/data miner iFireMonkey.

By the looks of it, the developers are ready to unveil this update on April 23, 2024. When live, players will be able to tame animals instead of having to trap them in their village. They can then be domesticated for resources.

Fortnite X-Men 97 skins and other cosmetics

Based on Fortnite v29.30 update early patch notes obtained from veteran leaker/data-miner HYPEX, Fortnite X-Men 97 skins could be added soon. This is because Rocket League is getting a crossover with X-Men 97. As such, with cosmetics now being cross-compatible, they could be added to Fortnite as Rocket Racing as well.

Additionally, veteran leaker/data miner HYPEX believes that X-Men 97 skins/outfits could also be featured in-game. This would include characters such as Jubilee, Cyclops, Jean Grey, and Magneto. With Disney planning to invest $1.5 billion in Epic Games, this collaboration has a high probability of happening.

