How to get Glitch skin in Fortnite

Glitch skin was added to Fortnite in Chapter 4 Season 4 during update v22.30 (November 25, 2022). When it comes to customizable characters in-game, Glitch takes the cake. Every aspect of this cosmetic can be customized to a large extent. The best part is that players can do it from the get-go. There are no challenges/quests to complete to unlock customizable options.

To make things even better, Glitch has her very own LEGO Style. Players can use her in LEGO mode. Sadly, the options to customize her are limited in LEGO Fortnite. Nevertheless, they can still be used in Battle Royale, Festival, and Rocket Racing.

Here's how to get Glitch skin in Chapter 5 Season 2.

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Glitch skin in Fortnite Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details

Glitch skin is currently listed in the Item Shop (Image via Epic Games)

As of today (April 23, 2024), the Glitch skin and some cosmetics associated with the Machine Learning Set are listed in the Item Shop. The set comprises three cosmetic items:

Glitch (Outfit + Selectable Styles + LEGO Style)

Signal Sever (Back Bling + Selectable Styles)

Scanlight (Item Wrap + Animated)

Players interested in obtaining all the Glitch (Outfit + Selectable Styles + LEGO Style), Signal Sever (Back Bling + Selectable Styles), and Scanlight (Item Wrap + Animated), can do so by purchasing them for 1,500 V-Bucks.

Twitchcon Champions Locker Bundle is currently listed in the Item Shop (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

All the abovementioned cosmetics can also be purchased at a discounted price of 2,400 V-Bucks (the actual price for all cosmetics is 4,000 V-Bucks) via the Twitchcon Champions Locker Bundle. It comprises six cosmetics and items:

Glitch (Outfit + Selectable Styles + LEGO Style)

Signal Sever (Back Bling + Selectable Styles)

Scanlight (Item Wrap + Animated)

Bloomin' Bouquet (Emote)

Cold Snap (Pickaxe + Reactive)

Falcon (Glider)

Those who want to purchase Bloomin' Bouquet (Emote), Cold Snap (Emote + Reactive), and Falcon (Glider) individually can do so as well. They will cost 200, 800, and 1,500 respectively.

How long could Glitch skin stay in the Item Shop?

Glitch skin could be listed in the Item Shop until the end of this week (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Considering the Glitch skin has been in-game for a while, Epic Games will not keep her in the Item Shop for very long. Based on past trends, she may be vaulted again before this week is over. Nevertheless, as she is not exclusive, the skin will be rotated back into the Item Shop soon. Players interested in obtaining her will have to keep track of the Fortnite Item Shop.

That covers everything you need to know about the Glitch skin in Fortnite. If you like the game, consider reading our other articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback