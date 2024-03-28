Orelia and Oro Skins were introduced to Fortnite during Chapter 2. Although they were added a few seasons apart, both the characters are related to Midas in a way. Unfortunately, they do not have the ability to turn things into solid gold. This could be due to the fact that they are un-dead or because perhaps the lore does not permit them to do so.

Keeping the lore aside, both the Orelia and Oro Skins have stood the test of time when it comes to popularity. Since both the characters now have LEGO Styles, they can be used in LEGO Fortnite as well. That being said, here is how to get Orelia and Oro Skins in Fortnite.

Orelia and Oro Skins in Fortnite Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details

Orelia and Oro Skins are currently listed in the Item Shop (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

As of today (March 28, 2024), the Orelia and Oro Skins, along with other cosmetics associated with the Midas' Revenge Set, are listed in the Item Shop. The set comprises a total of six cosmetic items. They are:

Orelia (Outfit + Styles + LEGO Style)

Oro Sol (Back Bling)

Oro (Outfit + Styles + LEGO Styles)

Radiant Mantle (Back Bling + Styles)

Skellon (Glider + Styles)

Tribute's Flail (Pickaxe + Styles)

Unfortunately, there is no Bundle associated with the Midas' Revenge Set. All cosmetics listed in the Item Shop will have to be purchased individually. That said, the Orelia (Outfit + Styles + LEGO Style) and Oro (Outfit + Styles + LEGO Styles) cost the most at 1,500 and 2,000 V-Bucks, respectively. They will each come with an additional cosmetic item: Oro Sol (Back Bling) for Orelia and Radiant Mantle (Back Bling + Styles) for Oro.

As for the Skellon (Glider + Styles) and Tribute's Flail (Pickaxe + Styles), they will cost 1,500 and 1,200 V-Bucks, respectively. It is still unclear why Epic Games has not added these cosmetic items to a Bundle, given that they all belong to the Midas' Revenge Set. Perhaps in the future this could change, but for now, this is the only way to obtain all these cosmetic items, and it's rather expensive.

How long could Orelia and Oro Skins stay in the Item Shop?

Orelia and Oro Skins will likely be listed until April 2, 2024 (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

With the Fortnite Ascendant Midas skin currently listed in the Item Shop, Orelia and Oro Skins will be featured for a while as well. In all probability, they will stay listed until the Rise Of Midas in-game event ends (April 2, 2024). Since they are all connected via lore, it makes sense to have them featured in-game at the same time.

