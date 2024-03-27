How to get Ascendant Midas Skin in Fortnite

Ascendant Midas Skin has finally been released in Fortnite. After being teased and hinted at by leakers/data-miners since the end of Chapter 5 Season 1, the Golden King has finally reclaimed his place in the storyline. Although it's unclear what will become of him once Chapter 5 Season 2 ends, it's nice having him back in-game and on the island as an NPC.

Additionally, since Ascendant Midas has a LEGO Style, it's a huge deal for those who want to use him in LEGO Fortnite. Given how detailed the miniature figure is, it will look amazing in-game. That being said, here is how to acquire the Ascendant Midas Skin in Fortnite.

Ascendant Midas Skin in Fortnite Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details

Ascendant Midas Skin is currently listed in the Item Shop (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

As of today (March 27, 2024), the Ascendant Midas Skin, along with other cosmetics associated with the Golden King Set, are listed in the Item Shop. The set comprises four cosmetic items and is part of the Golden King Bundle. They are:

Ascendant Midas (Outfit + Styles + LEGO Styles) [Reactive]

Golden King's Cape (Back Bling + Styles) [Reactive]

The Golden Touch (Pickaxe + Styles) [Reactive]

Golden Ascension (Item Wrap) [Animated + Reactive]

Players interested in obtaining all the cosmetics that are part of the Golden King Bundle can purchase them at a discounted price of 2,500 V-Bucks.

For those who want to purchase Ascendant Midas (Outfit + Styles + LEGO Styles) [Reactive] individually, you can do so as well. It will cost 2,000 V-Bucks and contain the Golden King's Cape (Back Bling + Styles) [Reactive].

The Golden Touch (Pickaxe + Styles) [Reactive] and Golden Ascension (Item Wrap) [Animated + Reactive] can be purchased individually for 800 and 500 V-Bucks, respectively. That said, given the overall cost of all cosmetics items, purchasing the Golden King Bundle is the economical choice.

How long could Ascendant Midas Skin stay in the Item Shop?

The Ascendant Midas Skin should be listed in the Item Shop until April 2, 2024 (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Midas is a cult-like figure in the Metaverse. As such, the Ascendant Midas Skin will be listed in the Item Shop for a considerable amount of time. In all probability, it will remain in rotation until the Rise of Midas in-game event ends (April 2, 2024) or perhaps until the end of that week.

Since this version of Midas is not exclusive to the Battle Pass, it will be featured in the future as well. Thus, for those who may be unable to purchase the Ascendant Midas Skin this time, there's no need to worry. There will always be next time.

