How to get Extra Point Bundle in Fortnite

The Extra Point Bundle was introduced to Fortnite in Chapter 3 of Season 3. It comprises five female athletes, each with a unique design and character model. They were added to the game so avid fans could show support for their favorite NFL teams in-game. Although these outfits are rather old, they have stood the test of time and are still widely popular.

Furthermore, since they have their own LEGO Styles now, it's a win-win situation for fans who want to represent their favorite NFL team in-game. That being said, here is how to obtain the Extra Point Bundle in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2.

Extra Point Bundle in Fortnite Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details

Extra Point Bundle features LEGO Styles (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

As of today (March 13, 2024), the Extra Point Bundle is listed in the in-game Item Shop. It consists of five cosmetic items that are part of the Gridiron Gang set. They are:

Crossbar Crusher (Outfit + Styles + LEGO Styles)

Trench Runner (Outfit + Styles + LEGO Styles)

Formation Fighter (Outfit + Styles + LEGO Styles)

Snap Squad (Outfit + Styles + LEGO Styles)

Punt Paragon (Outfit + Styles + LEGO Styles)

Players interested in obtaining all the cosmetics that are part of the Extra Point Bundle can purchase them at a discounted price of 3,500 V-Bucks. For those who want to purchase cosmetics separately, they can do so as well.

Crossbar Crusher (Outfit + Styles + LEGO Styles), Trench Runner (Outfit + Styles + LEGO Styles), Formation Fighter (Outfit + Styles + LEGO Styles), Snap Squad (Outfit + Styles + LEGO Styles), and Punt Paragon (Outfit + Styles + LEGO Styles), will cost 1,500 V-Bucks each.

Aside from having Styles, all of these Outfits can also be customized. The jersey color and number can be changed per the player's choice. These will reflect in-game in real-time.

How long could the Extra Point Bundle stay in the Item Shop?

Extra Point Bundle is currently listed in the Item Shop (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Since the Extra Point Bundle was added to the Fortnite Item Shop recently, it will likely stay in rotation for a few days. As mentioned, although the Outfits are not as popular as they once were, many players still buy them.

As they are not exclusive, they will rotate back into the Item Shop after being vaulted. If you cannot purchase them now, there will always be another time.

